Gaston County Mugshots January 3rd
Joy Ziebart – Parole Warrant
Joseph Wilson – Begging For Money
Jana Swift – Probation Violation
Derek Simpson – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance – Providing Drugs To An Inmate
Jason Porter – Failure To Appear In Court
Dearro Pickett – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharge Firearm In The City – Assault On A Female
Jaqualyn Pepper – Failure To Appear In Court
Tyreesha Montgomery – Failure To Appear In Court
Charles Human – Domestic Violence – Protection Order Violation
Nicholas Hullender – Failure To Appear In Court
Shehrry Howards – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Schedule VI Of Controlled Substances
Sarah Hartman – Beg For Money
Aaron Harris – Probation Violation
Stacy Gentry – Probation Violation
James Floyd – Failure To Appear In Court
April Ersek – Possession Cocaine – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration – No Insurance – Fictitious Card – License Plate Cover Violation
Logan Burnette – Probation Violation
Chrisitan Brockington – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device
Lorenzo Biddy – Driving While License Revoked – Registration Expired – Inspection Violation
Luther Benton – Driving While Impaired
Decebal Bardu – Begging For Money
Addison Banks – Interfere Electronic Monitor Device
Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Tuesday, January 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.