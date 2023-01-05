Ranlo Police Officer Charged With First Degree Murder, Remains Behind Bars Without Bond

RANLO, N.C. — A Ranlo Police Officer is behind bars without bond charged in a murder that happened New Year’s day. According to search warrants, Officer Kwaku Agyapon investigated a domestic violence case where that deadly shooting happened back in November.

And according to search warrants, the officer returned to the home on Sunday, while he was off duty.

It happened at a home on Burlington Avenue in Gastonia. Investigators say they were called to the home around 2:15 am on January first and found Agyapon suffering from stab wounds. The homeowner, Juan Avalo, had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

According to search warrants, the officer and Avalo got into a fight after Avalo found out the officer had been communication with his girlfriend, months after Agyapon investigated a domestic violence incident at their home. Wednesday, Agyapon was released from the hospital and appeared in court on first degree murder charges. He remains behind bars in Cleveland County without bond.

The officer has worked with Ranlo Police for over four months. The family of Juan Avalo created a Gofundme account to help the family with funeral arrangements. If you’d like to help, click on the link below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-juan-nikely-avalo?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

