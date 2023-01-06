CMPD Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.

Mr. McLaughlin was last seen wearing a green Boston Celtics ballcap, olive green Carhart jacket, black t-shirt, black cargo pants with red/yellow Nike Air Jordans 5’s. Mr. McLaughlin’s family is concerned for his wellbeing as he is not familiar with Charlotte.

The victim is originally from Danville, Virginia and might request assistance getting back home.

Anyone with information on Mr. McLaughlin whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.