Gaston County Mugshots January 6th

1/39 Gaston County Mugshots

2/39 Amanda Mcneely – Failure To Appear In Court

3/39 Aquaveez Wiggins – Parole Warrant

4/39 Brittany Potts – Failure To Appear In Court – Conspiracy To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Larceny

5/39 Brittany Self – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/39 Christohper Helms – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

7/39 Christopher Noel – Probation Violation

8/39 Christopher Noel – Probation Violation

9/39 Christopher Rice – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

10/39 Crystsl Johnson – Failure To Appear



11/39 Curtis Wilson – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Resist Public Arrest – Failure To Head Light Or Siren – Injury To Personal Property – Fictitious Tags

12/39 Daniel Hearn – Beg For Money

13/39 Daniel Jones – Resist Public Officer

14/39 Daniel Knighten – Failure To Appear In Court

15/39 David Hudspeth – Larceny



16/39 Elijah Williams – Motor Vehicle Larceny

17/39 Freddy Haley – Probation Violation

18/39 Hayley Kirkland – Probation Violation

19/39 James Holbert – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

20/39 James Strickland – Failure To Appear In Court



21/39 Jennifer Snipes – Failure To Appear In Court

22/39 Jesus Maldonado – Failure To Appear In Court

23/39 John Hannah – Driving While Impaired

24/39 John Patterson – Possession Of Meth

25/39 Joshua Ayers – Interference Elect Monitoring Device



26/39 Kimberly Mason – Possession Of Meth – Driving While License Revoked – Probation Violation

27/39 Larry Thomas – Probation Violation

28/39 Matthew Belk Hit:run Leave Scene Property Damage

29/39 Maurice McClain – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

30/39 Omarion Joseph – Discharge Firearm In City



31/39 Phillip Mosier – Probation Violation

32/39 Preston Kozlowski – Failure To Appear

33/39 Richard Styron – Motor Vehicle Larceny

34/39 Shawn Galloway – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

35/39 Takisha Hamrick – Failure To Appear In Court



36/39 Thomas Adams – Probation Violation – Habitual Larceny – Second Degree Trespassing

37/39 Timothy Parson – Injury To Personal Property

38/39 Tyler Sellers – Probation Violation

39/39 Wendy Ramsey – Simple Assault















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from January 6. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.