Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 6th
-
1/33
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/33
Alando Nesbit – Breaking And Or Entering – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Property Larceny After Breaking/Entering
-
3/33
Alexander Ordonez – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
4/33
Alton Bell – Injury To Personal Property
-
5/33
Andre Poole – First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy
-
-
6/33
Blake Hackworth – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Resisting Public Officer
-
7/33
Chasity Washington – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
-
8/33
Courtney Jenkins – Breaking Or Entering – Larceny
-
9/33
Dana Nelson – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
-
10/33
Daveion Owens-White – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
-
11/33
Devin Kirkland – Sexual Battery
-
12/33
Dylan Beal – Driving While Impaired
-
13/33
Elijah Francis – Larceny By Employee
-
14/33
Gregory Griffin – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Dwelling
-
15/33
Holly Greene – Driving While License Revoked
-
-
16/33
Igor Isaev – Driving While Impaired
-
17/33
James Bell – Governor’s Warrant – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
18/33
James Stewart – Assault By Strangulation – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
19/33
Jennifer Pham – Second Degree Trespass
-
20/33
John Cooper – Violation Of Court Order – Driving While Impaired
-
-
21/33
John Nguyen – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
-
22/33
Johnathan Bedrosian – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
23/33
Jonny Bonilla – Trafficking Cocaine – Trafficking Heroin
-
24/33
Kenneth Kea – Defrauding Innkeeper
-
25/33
Kristin Cole – Breaking / Entering – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Larceny After Breaking/Entering
-
-
26/33
Marvin Outing – Fitzgerald Assault On A Female – Simple Assault
-
27/33
Myles Harris – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Distribute – Trafficking Cocaine Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
28/33
Norman Carter – Misuse Of 911 System – False Police Report
-
29/33
Randy Nunez – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property
-
30/33
Richard Shaw – Fugative/Extradtion In Other State
-
-
31/33
Sharon Langley – School Attendance – Law Violation
-
32/33
Toby Phifer – Habitual Larceny
-
33/33
Tujann Elezar – Simple Possession Of Schedule II controlled Substances – Simple Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, January 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.