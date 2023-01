Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th

1/25 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/25 Tionti Powell – Driving While Impaired

3/25 Christian Oats – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

4/25 Tanner Narron- Driving While Impaired -Domestic Violence Order Violation

5/25 Kenneth Meaders – Flee/Elude Arrest Break / Enter A Motor Vehicle



6/25 Artie Mcduffie – Misdemeanor Larceny

7/25 Matthew Masten – Probation Violation

8/25 Novean Mahatha- Felony Possession Marijuana

9/25 Lloyed Hayes – Seocnd Degree Trespass

10/25 Ryhan Haskins- Discharge Firearm On Education Property



11/25 David Habdas – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/25 Daniel Ray – Fugitive / Extradition In Other State

13/25 Lariska Gaskin – Felony Larceny

14/25 Michael Frost – Possession Of Marijuana- Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling – Carrying Concealed Weapon

15/25 Edwin Estrada – Assault On A Female



16/25 Janiyya Dobson – Simple Assault – Assault On A Government Official

17/25 Cletus Cousins – Fugative/Extradition In Other State – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

18/25 Greg Cogbrun – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State

19/25 Ernest Caldwell – Misdemeanor Larceny

20/25 Tyler Burrow – Driving While Impaired



21/25 Corey Brower – Second Degree Trespass

22/25 Danta Bennett – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

23/25 Terri Barber- Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Failure To Heed Light/Siren

24/25 Bryan Bakony -i Expired Registration Card/Tag – Carrying Concealed Weapon

25/25 Shankyka Baker – Assualt And Battery



















































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.