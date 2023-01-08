Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing.

She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length gray hair, brown eyes, and was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark pants.

She was last seen on Horse Haven Lane in Shelby in a tan 2001 Lincoln Continental with the license plate number KCD-44598.

Anyone with information about Mary Madigan’s location is asked to call Deputy Granados at 704-484-4822.