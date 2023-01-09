Local Parent And Business Owner Sues Union Co. School Board

MONROE, N.C. – A local parent and business owner is suing the Union County School Board. Dominique Morrison is suing the board over its decision to illegally change the school calendar. She says it’ll significantly hurt her horseback riding business, and other businesses, that rely on summer vacation to generate income.

The board voted in December to open schools on August 9th, 2023. That is three weeks earlier than allowed under state law. Morrison wants the court to declare the new school calendar illegal and invalid. She also wants a permanent injunction to stop the board from trying to do this again. And she wants the board to pay the legal fees associated with the lawsuit. There’s no word on the school board’s response to the lawsuit.