Woman Killed In Lincoln County Shooting Identified, Second Body Discovered Nearby

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The woman shot and killed in Denver Monday afternoon has been identified as Debra Ana Jackson, 35. Her body was discovered in the front yard of her home on Sherwood Lane. Family members made the discovery after Lincoln County School officials notified them that Jackson’s children had not been picked up from school.

Emergency officials who responded to the scene say she was shot in the head. Officers checked the home but did not find a suspect.

On Tuesday, January 10th, search teams discovered a body in a small pond located near the crime scene. Detectives are working to identify the second person to determine if the deaths are related.

Detectives are seeking a person of interest in the woman’s death. Her name was not released. Additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln County in 2023.