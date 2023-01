Gaston County Mugshots January 10th

1/26 Gaston County Mugshots

2/26 Alexis Boyter – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Resist Public Officer – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth

3/26 Bret Funderburk – Shoplifting/Concealed Goods

4/26 Curtis Gingles- Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/26 Danny Cape – Failure To Appear In Court



6/26 Devon Blanton – Failure To Appear In Court

7/26 Erik Coleman – Possession Of VI Controlled Substances – Felony Possession Of Synthetic Cannabinoid – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

8/26 Jessica Rhea – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Carrying Concealed Weapon

9/26 John Anderson – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

10/26 John Stone – Probation Violation



11/26 Johnathan Villalobos-Sortos – Failure To Appear In Court

12/26 Joseph Cruz – Failure To Appear In Court

13/26 Julian Pompey – Failure To Appear In Court

14/26 Justin Brooks – Second Degree Trespass

15/26 Kim Vu – Failure To Appear In Court



16/26 Latoya Goode – Resist Public Officer

17/26 Leonard Philbeck – Driving While Impaired

18/26 Micah Sample – Larceny

19/26 Michael Kelly – Failure To Appear In Court – DWI – No License – Reckless Driving

20/26 Patrick Hill – Failure To Appear In Court – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Possession Of Meth – Expired Registration



21/26 Pierre Owens – Failure To Appear In Court – Communicate Threat

22/26 Randy Mckinney – Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie – Resist Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive

23/26 Rashaad Adams – Failure To Appear In Court

24/26 Stanley Apicionek – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer

25/26 Talmadge Wellmon – Failure To Appear In Court



26/26 Tamara Collins – Failure To Appear In Court





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.