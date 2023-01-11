Woman’s Body Found Along Road In Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman’s body was found alongside a road in Newton. The Catawba County Sheriff’s office says a motorist saw the body in a wood line near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street on Wednesday.

Deputies described the body as a middle aged white woman with dark colored hair. The person was not carrying any form of identification. Investigators are working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241