2 Teens Arrested After Kidnapping & Chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers, 14 & 15, are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car with a 4-year-old child inside then crashing after a police chase. CMPD says they got a call about a kidnapping on Central Avenue around 6:15pm Monday. Officers located the car but the teens refused to pull over.

Police say the teens crashed at North Graham Street and Rumple Road around 7:00pm. The 4-year-old child was located inside the car and was unharmed.

CMPD says the investigation is active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it develops.