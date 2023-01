Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 16th

1/30 Alex Andrade Cedeno – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

2/30 Timothy Black – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/30 Alijah Munoz – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/30 Ambro Jackson – Driving While Impaired

5/30 Bobby Mickerson – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st – Driving While Impaired – Fail Maintain Lane Control – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License



6/30 Brandon Gurganus – Posses Stolen Motor Vehicle

7/30 Charles Munson – Felony Larceny

8/30 Christina Mcgrath – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/30 Christos Kapetanakis – Driving While Impaired

10/30 Durant Bynum – DV Protective Order Violation



11/30 Dwayne Alexander – Possession Sch II

12/30 Jahmari Burris – Misdemeanor Larceny – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – DV Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Discharge Firearm Encl Fear

13/30 Jaquez Hayes – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

14/30 Javeonta Fraizer – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun

15/30 Jermaine Moses – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/30 John Herrera – Domestic Crim Tresspass – Breaking Or Entering

17/30 Jonathan Dixon – Awdw Intent To Kill – Assault Serious Bodily Injury

18/30 Karen Dehaenen – Driving While Impaired

19/30 Kenneth Ellis – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

20/30 Kenoal Jones – Misdemeanor Larceny



21/30 Matthew Duren – Weapon On Educ Prop Not Gun – Possess Methamphetamine

22/30 Matthew Morency – Nonsupport Child – Misdemeanor Stalking – Attempted Breaking And:Or Entering – Second Degree Trespass

23/30 Melanie Smith – Simple Assault

24/30 Olivin Calero Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Poss Stolen Good:Prop

25/30 Reginald Harrison – Possesion Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun



26/30 Robin Jackson – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

27/30 Ronald Alexander – Driving While Impaired

28/30 Ronnie Bittle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun

29/30 Ronnie Hobson – Assault On A Child Under 12 – Assault On A Female

30/30 Tariq Glenn – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun





























































Check out the Charlotte area mugshots from Monday, January 16th.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.