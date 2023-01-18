Arrest Made In Attempted Kidnapping At Drive-Thru

AUBURN, WA– A suspect has been arrested in the attempted kidnapping at a Starbucks drive-thru. It happened early Monday morning.

Video of the attempted kidnapping show a man in a car trying to pull the employee through the drive-thru window.

A zip tie can even be seen in one of his hands. The employee fought back and the suspect sped off, even dropping cash on the ground. Police announced the man’s arrest on Tuesday. They were able to link him to the crime from items they found in his pick-up truck.