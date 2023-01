Gaston County Mugshots January 17th

1/18 Gaston County Mugshots

2/18 Ray Ward – Failure To Appear In Court

3/18 Eth Smith – Simple Assault – Disorderly Conduct – Second Degree Trespass

4/18 Joshua Sherbert – Failure To Appear In Court

5/18 Justan McBride – Possession Of Cocaine – Expired Registration – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats



6/18 Rober Love – Probation Violation

7/18 Lonnie King – Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

8/18 Derinda Hemphill – Failure To Appear In Court

9/18 Reginal Hart – Driving While Impaired

10/18 Maximiliano Guervara – Driving While Impaired – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – No License



11/18 Jessica Gibson – Larceny With Anti-Inventory Device – Extradition/Fugitive – Probation Violation

12/18 Nighjal Eaves – Possession Of Marijuana – Resist Public Officer – Solicit From Highway

13/18 Tommie Davis – Parole Warrant

14/18 Dale Davis – DWI

15/18 Kamarie Booker – Second Degree Trespassing – Resisting Public Officer



16/18 Paul Bolding – First Degree Trespassing

17/18 Jamie Bell – Probation Violation

18/18 Miranda Aiken – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault – Communicate Threats





































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.