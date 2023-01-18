Victim’s Sister: On The Run Murder Suspect Is “Pure Evil”

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. – The search is on for 37-year-old Timothy Parson. He’s accused of a stabbing Ashley Scoggins to death inside the Silver Express convenience store in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. 34-year-old Scoggins was his ex-girlfriend. She was also a mother to a 3-year-old daughter and 11 -year-old son. Her family tells us she had taken out a restraining order on Parson.

In June 2021, he was arrested for assault on a female. In November 2021, he was arrested for communicating threats. Gaston County records show he was arrested last month for injury to personal property. And less than two weeks ago, he was arrested for injury to personal property again.

Now, he’s wanted for homicide. The victim’s sister calls him “pure evil.” She says he’s broken into their grandmother’s home, vandalized their parent’s home, and run over Ashley Scoggins with a car before. She says he’s abused children, and threatened to kill them and Ashley before. The Scoggins family says they constantly reported Parson to the police, but little was ever done. They say Ashley tried to leave him, but he would follow her, run her off the road, and break into the home where she lived.

Parson was last seen driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with the tag JFT-4361. If you know where Timothy Parson is, please call the Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.