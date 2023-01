Gaston County Mugshots January 18th

1/28 Gaston County Mugshots January 18, 2023

2/28 Barry Bailey – Failure To Appear

3/28 Jermey Bill – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

4/28 Jerry Black – Failure To Appear

5/28 Allante Perry – Fail To Head Light Or Siren – Sch VI, Possess



6/28 Angelee Fowler – Stalking – Assault And Battery – Injury, Personal Property

7/28 Ashley Garrison – Failure To Appear

8/28 Bryn Welch – Probation Violation

9/28 Chasity Moss – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine – Dwlr Impaired Rev – Resist Public Officer – Lighting, Fail To Burn Headlamps

10/28 Damian Pendleton – DWI



11/28 David Richards – Probation Violation

12/28 Drew Knowles – Failure To Appear

13/28 Gerald Humphries – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Aslt Inf Ser Inj Minor Present

14/28 James Garvin – Assault, Female

15/28 Jamie Martin – Failure To Appear



16/28 Kenny Hicks – Failure To Appear

17/28 Kierra McCorkle – Disorderly Conduct – Resist Public Officer

18/28 Kristen Rimmer – Fail Return Hired MV >$4000

19/28 Lisandro Zarate – Failure To Appear

20/28 Maxwell Gibson – Failure To Appear



21/28 Michael Stillwell – Larceny

22/28 Richard Cogdell – Larceny – Trespass

23/28 Ryan Black –Failure To Appear

24/28 Sherry Bryson – Failure To Appear

25/28 Steven Clark – Simple Assault



26/28 Tatianna Hood – Failure To Appear

27/28 Tommy Mayne – Failure To Appear

28/28 Wesley Brooks – Non Support Child Iv D

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 18th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.