Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 18th

1/69 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/69 Amiere Adair – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

3/69 James Allen – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

4/69 Victor Alvarez-Torres – Assault On A Female

5/69 Tresean Ashby – Embezzlement



6/69 Prince Ashford – Communicating Threats

7/69 Raul Guitierrez-Avila – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/69 Jeremy Baker – Injury To Real Property

9/69 Lawrence Barenes – Driving While Impaired

10/69 Duane Boulware – Financial Transactional Card Theft



11/69 Rickie Brewer – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation – Injury To Real Property

12/69 Tony Burns – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass

13/69 Antonio Camacho – Indecent Liberties With Child

14/69 Rebecca Carbin – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

15/69 Marsha Cook – Possession Meth – Driving While License Revoked



16/69 Steven Courtney – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Common Law Robbery

17/69 Deion Culbreth – Assault On A Female

18/69 Terrance Davis – Probation Violation – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

19/69 Tijah Davis – Assault On A Female – Aggressive Physical Force

20/69 Jose Duarte – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/69 Michael Estes – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

22/69 Hanish Garg – Injury To Personal Property

23/69 Marquise Gray – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/69 Christopher Gregory – Communication Threats

25/69 Tryson Hall – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/69 Jamari Harris – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

27/69 Christmas Hartsell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Breaking And Or Entering

28/69 Consuelo Heredia – Simple Assault

29/69 Abdulhaasan Hoff – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

30/69 Jadarrell Houston – Altered Removal Gun Serial Number – Carrying Concealed Weapon



31/69 Willie Jeffereys – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Distribute – Resisting Public Officer Maintain Vehicle / Dwelling Place

32/69 Antonio Jennings – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

33/69 Roger Kee – Probation Violation

34/69 Alan Keystone – Fugitive/ Extradition In Other State

35/69 Rodney Kryst – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon In The City



36/69 Devontae Lawrence – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny

37/69 Damitry Laws – Parole Violation

38/69 Kylin Lewis – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

39/69 Illiano Lopes – Driving While Impaired

40/69 Armondo Lopez – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female



41/69 William Martin – Assault By Strangulation

42/69 Shartari Mcclinton – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Distribute

43/69 Maurice Mccoy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

44/69 Shemarika Mcnair – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Communicating Threats

45/69 Juston Milton – Resisting Public Officer – Suspended Tag – No Liability Insurance



46/69 Waybe Moore – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

47/69 Gadarrius Murphy – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

48/69 Randolph Myles – Breaking / Entering A Motor – Vehicle Misdemeanor

49/69 Lee Nelson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

50/69 Marcus Ogo – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny



51/69 Jode Oseduera – Flores Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

52/69 Michael Overton – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Second Degree Trespass

53/69 Joel Pagan – Harassing Phone Call – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation

54/69 Malaysia Pagan – Simple Assault

55/69 Omar Parker – Felony Larceny



56/69 Sky RCom – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession To Sell/Buy Altered Gun Serial Number

57/69 Sade Shealey – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

58/69 Brittany Sherrill – Larceny After Break/Enter

59/69 Quintin Shipp – First Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

60/69 Ricky Smalls – Misdemeanor Larceny



61/69 Christian Smith – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

62/69 Dennylons Soc-Juarez – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

63/69 Jessica Spencer – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

64/69 Dennis Stergar – Misdemeanor Stalking

65/69 Addae Tyehimba – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female



66/69 Justin Villanueva – Carrying Concealed Weapon

67/69 Tavarese Vine – Obtain Property False Pretense – Conspire To Obtaining Property By False Pretenses – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

68/69 Denzel Walker – Second Degree Trespass

69/69 Deforrest Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer











































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January, 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.