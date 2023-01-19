Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 18th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Amiere Adair – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
James Allen – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Victor Alvarez-Torres – Assault On A Female
Tresean Ashby – Embezzlement
Prince Ashford – Communicating Threats
Raul Guitierrez-Avila – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jeremy Baker – Injury To Real Property
Lawrence Barenes – Driving While Impaired
Duane Boulware – Financial Transactional Card Theft
Rickie Brewer – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation – Injury To Real Property
Tony Burns – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Antonio Camacho – Indecent Liberties With Child
Rebecca Carbin – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Marsha Cook – Possession Meth – Driving While License Revoked
Steven Courtney – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny – Common Law Robbery
Deion Culbreth – Assault On A Female
Terrance Davis – Probation Violation – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Tijah Davis – Assault On A Female – Aggressive Physical Force
Jose Duarte – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Michael Estes – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Hanish Garg – Injury To Personal Property
Marquise Gray – Misdemeanor Larceny
Christopher Gregory – Communication Threats
Tryson Hall – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jamari Harris – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Christmas Hartsell – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Breaking And Or Entering
Consuelo Heredia – Simple Assault
Abdulhaasan Hoff – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Jadarrell Houston – Altered Removal Gun Serial Number – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Willie Jeffereys – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Distribute – Resisting Public Officer Maintain Vehicle / Dwelling Place
Antonio Jennings – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Roger Kee – Probation Violation
Alan Keystone – Fugitive/ Extradition In Other State
Rodney Kryst – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon In The City
Devontae Lawrence – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
Damitry Laws – Parole Violation
Kylin Lewis – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Illiano Lopes – Driving While Impaired
Armondo Lopez – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female
William Martin – Assault By Strangulation
Shartari Mcclinton – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell/Distribute
Maurice Mccoy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Shemarika Mcnair – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Communicating Threats
Juston Milton – Resisting Public Officer – Suspended Tag – No Liability Insurance
Waybe Moore – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Gadarrius Murphy – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Randolph Myles – Breaking / Entering A Motor – Vehicle Misdemeanor
Lee Nelson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Marcus Ogo – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jode Oseduera – Flores Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Michael Overton – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Second Degree Trespass
Joel Pagan – Harassing Phone Call – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Malaysia Pagan – Simple Assault
Omar Parker – Felony Larceny
Sky RCom – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession To Sell/Buy Altered Gun Serial Number
Sade Shealey – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Brittany Sherrill – Larceny After Break/Enter
Quintin Shipp – First Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Ricky Smalls – Misdemeanor Larceny
Christian Smith – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Dennylons Soc-Juarez – Breaking Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Jessica Spencer – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Dennis Stergar – Misdemeanor Stalking
Addae Tyehimba – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female
Justin Villanueva – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Tavarese Vine – Obtain Property False Pretense – Conspire To Obtaining Property By False Pretenses – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Denzel Walker – Second Degree Trespass
Deforrest Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January, 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.