Myers Park High Student “Jane Doe” Testifies In Sexual Assault Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Myers Park High School student who says another student kidnapped and raped her near campus, testified in federal court Thursday.

The young woman listed in court documents as Jane Doe, told the jury she has been dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts since the incident she says occurred on November 3rd, 2015. She says she even attempted to commit suicide when she was in college.

“I’ve never told anyone that,” Doe told the jury.

Doe said when met the accused, referred to as Q.W., he was aggressive but the two eventually exchanged numbers for a class project.

In a series of texts, Doe claims Q.W. expressed sexual interest in her.

The morning of the alleged kidnapping and rape, Doe said everything happened fast and that she didn’t want to skip school. She said she texted her friends “help.”

“I really wanted someone to find me. I was getting scared,” said Doe of the alleged kidnapping.

Doe also said no one from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reached out to her for a statement.

Doe says she has been in therapy for years. The now 24-year-old said she is unable to work full-time as a behavioral technician due to her depression and crippling anxiety.

