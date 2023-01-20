Gaston County Mugshots January 19th

1/40 Gaston County Mugshots

2/40 Antonio Rosario – Probation Violation – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Inmate Poss Tobacco:Phone Elec – Failure To Appear – Conspiracy

3/40 Caleb Dills – Probation Violation – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Sch I, Possess

4/40 Charles Simmons – DWI Aggravated

5/40 Chrisaud Brewster – Failure To Appear – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault, Female – Trespass, 1st Degree – Assault, Child Under 12 – Probation Violation



6/40 Corey Dameron – Failure To Appear

7/40 Crystal Davis – Assault And Battery

8/40 Isaiah Midgett – Probation Violation – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear

9/40 Jamarious Meeks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/40 Jeremiah McKinney – Cocaine, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/40 John Boseman – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine

12/40 Joy Culbreth – Break:Enter

13/40 Justin Brannon – Assault, Female

14/40 Kimberly Gibson – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Trespass – Larceny – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Resist:Obstruct Public Officer

15/40 Kuta Bemah – Failure To Appear – Cocaine, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/40 Lakida Byrd – Assault, Simple

17/40 Latonya Chambers – Cocaine, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

18/40 Lora Vanover – Probation Violation

19/40 Marek Satterwhite – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment

20/40 Megan McMillian – Probation Violation – Sch IV, Possess, Simple



21/40 Melissa Robinson – Failure To Appear

22/40 Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Attempted – Failure To Appear

23/40 Michelle Coleman – Failure To Appear

24/40 Paul Lee – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass

25/40 Priscilla Stewart – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Robbery, Common Law, Attempted



26/40 Rebekah Gibson – Possess Methamphetamines – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

27/40 Rhonda Calvert – School Attendance Law Violation

28/40 Robert Cutshaw – Assault, Female – Assault And Battery

29/40 Robert Melton – DWI

30/40 Sade Page – Assault, Simple



31/40 Sean Chavis – Possess Methamphetamine

32/40 Shanna McConnell – Failure To Appear

34/40 Shineka McNeill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/40 Sylvana Moore – Assault, Simple



36/40 Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI

37/40 Todd Mills – Awdw – Assault, Female

38/40 Victor Richardson – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

39/40 Wendell Burch – Failure To Appear

40/40 Willie Ward – Break:Enter

















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 19th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.