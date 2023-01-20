Gaston County Mugshots January 19th
Gaston County Mugshots
Antonio Rosario – Probation Violation – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Inmate Poss Tobacco:Phone Elec – Failure To Appear – Conspiracy
Caleb Dills – Probation Violation – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Possess – Sch I, Possess
Charles Simmons – DWI Aggravated
Chrisaud Brewster – Failure To Appear – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault, Female – Trespass, 1st Degree – Assault, Child Under 12 – Probation Violation
Corey Dameron – Failure To Appear
Crystal Davis – Assault And Battery
Isaiah Midgett – Probation Violation – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear
Jamarious Meeks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeremiah McKinney – Cocaine, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
John Boseman – Failure To Appear – Possess Methamphetamine
Joy Culbreth – Break:Enter
Justin Brannon – Assault, Female
Kimberly Gibson – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea Ct Compo – Trespass – Larceny – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Resist:Obstruct Public Officer
Kuta Bemah – Failure To Appear – Cocaine, Possess – Heroin, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lakida Byrd – Assault, Simple
Latonya Chambers – Cocaine, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lora Vanover – Probation Violation
Marek Satterwhite – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment
Megan McMillian – Probation Violation – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
Melissa Robinson – Failure To Appear
Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Attempted – Failure To Appear
Michelle Coleman – Failure To Appear
Paul Lee – Obtain Property False Pretense – Trespass
Priscilla Stewart – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Robbery, Common Law, Attempted
Rebekah Gibson – Possess Methamphetamines – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Rhonda Calvert – School Attendance Law Violation
Robert Cutshaw – Assault, Female – Assault And Battery
Sade Page – Assault, Simple
Sean Chavis – Possess Methamphetamine
Shanna McConnell – Failure To Appear
Shineka McNeill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Sylvana Moore – Assault, Simple
Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI
Todd Mills – Awdw – Assault, Female
Victor Richardson – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Wendell Burch – Failure To Appear
Willie Ward – Break:Enter
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.