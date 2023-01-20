Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 19th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Alex Perez – Felony Posession Marijuana
Morgan Flynn – Parole Violation
Priscilla Worthy – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Possession Schedule III Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Keon Wilson – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jessica Willis – Harrassing Phone Call
Yakari Williams – Simple Assault
Derek Wideman – Second Degree Trespassing
Quinton Whitesides – Probation Violation – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Otis Whitaker – Nonsupport Of Child – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
Janquise Wallace – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Malik Walker – Second Degree Trespass
David Sizemore – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Deandre Sherrill – Second Degree Trespass – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Eduardo Santos – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisitng Public Officer
Ebony Samuels – Hire Or Use A Minor
Sheila Rushing – Second Degree Trespass
Tebian Ruff – Common Law Robbery – Communicating Threats
Curtis Ross – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Deion Rogers – Misdemeanor Larceny
Kareem Moore – Resisitng Public Officer – Assault On A Government Official
Shannon Moon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Ibn Mohammad – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Ficticious Tag – Driving With No Regstration
Daquarious Mcknabb – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Alex Lopez–Pineda – Driving While Impaired
Tadarious Livingston – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
Andrea Jordan – Abduction Of Children – Breaking And Or Entering
Anthony Wayne – Assault On A Female
William Irwin – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Tmothy Huxford – Attempt To Break And Enter Buliding With Force – Larceny – Receives Stolen Goods/Property
Christian Hunt – Felony Possession Marijuana
Willie Humphries – Simple Assault
Cotty Hoyle – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
Shane Hill – Probation Violation
Deywin Hill – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Lloyd Hayes – Second Degree Trespass
Jermaine Hawkins – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering – Injury To Personal Property
Paul Gordon – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Deliver
Darius Gilliard – Assault With A Deadly Weapon –Probation Violation – Possession Of Controlled Substances
Jaylen Gantt – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Lavender Dumas – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Misdemeanor Larceny – Hit/Run Leave Scene With Property Damage
Jonathan Dixon – Attempted First Degree Forcible Rape – First Degree Kidnapping – Second Degree Tresspass
John Cole – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Sergio Coello–Perez – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony
Armani Cloud – Common Law Robbery – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault
William Clipper – Felony Larceny
Antonio Cathey – Second Degree Trespassing
Stravorris Capel – Assault On A Female
Zsaquan Burris – Frist Degree Kidnapping –Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery
Thornton Burch – Habitual Larceny
Tiffany Brooks – Simple Assault
Andreas Belton – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Brandon Barber – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Simple Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances
Edward Baldwin – Breaking Or Entering
Abdu Ali – Trafficking Heroin
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, January 19th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.