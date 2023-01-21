Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Child Sex Assault

LINCOLN CO., N.C. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged child sex assault.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Todd Speight, after a juvenile female came forward alleging she had been sexually abused in the past.

The victim told investigators the abuse happened around six years ago and that she knows the suspect.

Speight is being held in jail under a $375,000 secured bond.

He’s scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday.