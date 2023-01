CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Homicide Detectives in the Hickory Grove Division are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7400 block of William Reynolds Drive.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Medic said they pronounced one person dead on scene.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

CMPD Public Affairs is set to provide more information soon. Check back for updates.