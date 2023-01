Gaston County Mugshots January 21st

1/23 Gaston County Mugshots

2/23 Adam Furr – Second Degree Trespassing

3/23 Alvin Cunningham – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endage – Possession Of Open Container Of Alcohol – failue To Maintain Lane Control

4/23 Anthony Martin – Provation Violation

5/23 Bradley Sanford – Assault On A Female



6/23 Brittany Self – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – REsisiting Public Arrest Larceny º– Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/23 Charlton Heavener – Beg For Money

8/23 Courtland Sadler – Failure To Appear In Court

9/23 Dammarriusse Ellis – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/23 Deshaile Thompson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



11/23 Drake Wall – Larceny By Changing Price Tag – Failure To Appear In Court

12/23 Jakayla Wilson – Simple Assault – Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer

13/23 James Walls – Failure To Appear In Court

14/23 Jeffery Wooten – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

15/23 Kassey Nicholson – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Carryinh Concealed Firearm



16/23 KAssie Carnes – Simple Assault

17/23 Kayla Evans – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

18/23 Kendra Lumpkin Barber – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Possession Of Open Container Of Alcohol

19/23 Mark Price – Failure To Appear In Court

20/23 Mauro Pulido Perez – Driving While Impaired



21/23 Norris Flowers – Driving While Imapired

22/23 Razion Goode – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Trafficking Heroin Possession Of Cocaine – Expired License – Driving While License Revoked

23/23 Ricky Carnes – Assault On A Female















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.