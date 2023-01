Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 21st

1/33 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/33 Amari Oates – Carrying Cooncealed Weapon

3/33 Brandon Byers – Second Degree Trespass

4/33 Charles Calamese – Assault On A Female

5/33 Christopher Capers – Driving While Impaired



6/33 Deeaudrey Copeland – Assault With A Deadly Weaopon

7/33 Donovan Moore – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Order Violation

8/33 Eric Mcallister – Driving While Imapired – Resisiting Public Officer

9/33 Charles Pharr – Driving While Impaired

10/33 Jamal Robinson – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Stolen Firearm



11/33 James Risbon – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/Distriubute

12/33 Jefferies Tate – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

13/33 Jerome Robinson – Poesseion Of Heroin – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

14/33 Joshua Hunt – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

15/33 Kalone Stenbar – Assault And Battery – Injury To Person Property



16/33 Khalic Brown – Breaking Or Entering – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

17/33 Kylen Reese – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana

18/33 Malik Shropshire – Second Degree Trespass

19/33 Marcous Dunn – Assault On Female

20/33 Marsaun Cook – Driving While Impaired



21/33 Michael Jackson – Simple Assault

22/33 Michael Martin – Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

23/33 Omar Konsouh – Carrying Conceal Weapon

24/33 Preston Brown – Simple Assault

25/33 Rauk Torres Cerecedo – Driving While Impaired



26/33 Ricco Hallman – Attempted Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

27/33 Stewart Bobie – Domestic Violence Order Violation

28/33 Terrance Mayers – Arson – Malicicous Use Of Explosions Injury

29/33 Thoedore Grekusis – Possession Stolen Motor Vehivle

30/33 TImothyh Green – Breaking Or Entering



31/33 Travis Stradford – Possession If Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

32/33 Wajeh Lakis – Driving While Impaired

33/33 Denis Banegeas – Hernandez Driving While Impaired



































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.