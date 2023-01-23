Gaston County Mugshots January 22nd
1/22
Gaston County Mugshots
2/22
Tracy Keeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Fail Reprt New Address Sex Off
3/22
Edgar Vazquez Hernandez – Larceny, Misdemeanor
4/22
Dionne Smith – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
5/22
Steven Sipe – Probation Violation – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess DrugParaphernalia
7/22
Terry Rodgers – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – Resist Public Officer – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired
8/22
Brian Parker – True Bill Of Indictment
9/22
Stephen Morgan – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
10/22
Francis Montanez – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
11/22
Dmartin Jamison – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear – Resist Public Officer
12/22
Kevin Holmes – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
13/22
Tanya Holloway – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Chose In Action – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple
14/22
Justin Hatten – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer – Firearm, Carry Concealed
15/22
David Habdas – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
16/22
Thomas Fenimore – Assault, Female
17/22
Amy Evans – Larceny, Change Price Tag – Fraud, Food Stamp, Illegal Possess:Use
18/22
Vicky Davis – Obscenity, Disseminate
19/22
Terri Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
20/22
Layth Carroll – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
21/22
Amber Baker – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Title, Fail Apply For New – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display
22/22
Tia Anderson – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 2nd – DWI – License, No Operators – Registered:Tited, Drive:Allow Vehicle
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.