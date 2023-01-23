Gaston County Mugshots January 22nd

1/22 Gaston County Mugshots

2/22 Tracy Keeler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Fail Reprt New Address Sex Off

3/22 Edgar Vazquez Hernandez – Larceny, Misdemeanor

4/22 Dionne Smith – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/22 Steven Sipe – Probation Violation – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess DrugParaphernalia



6/22 Mark Sanders – DWI

7/22 Terry Rodgers – Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability – Resist Public Officer – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired

8/22 Brian Parker – True Bill Of Indictment

9/22 Stephen Morgan – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

10/22 Francis Montanez – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control



11/22 Dmartin Jamison – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear – Resist Public Officer

12/22 Kevin Holmes – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

13/22 Tanya Holloway – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Chose In Action – Possess Methamphetamine – Larceny – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple

14/22 Justin Hatten – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female – Threat, Communicate – Resist Public Officer – Firearm, Carry Concealed

15/22 David Habdas – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/22 Thomas Fenimore – Assault, Female

17/22 Amy Evans – Larceny, Change Price Tag – Fraud, Food Stamp, Illegal Possess:Use

18/22 Vicky Davis – Obscenity, Disseminate

19/22 Terri Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/22 Layth Carroll – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/22 Amber Baker – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Title, Fail Apply For New – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

22/22 Tia Anderson – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol, 2nd – DWI – License, No Operators – Registered:Tited, Drive:Allow Vehicle













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.