Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 22nd
-
1/37
Mecklengburg County Mugshots
-
2/37
Troy Reese – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property
-
3/37
Josie White – Possess Methamphetamine
-
4/37
Migel Tillman – Larc Merchant Prod Code Fraud – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
-
5/37
Matthew Thomas – Driving While Impaired
-
-
6/37
Nelson Smith – Pwisd Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm
-
7/37
Joshua Singh – Driving While Impaired
-
8/37
Kendrick Sheats – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
9/37
Ludin Ramos – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault
-
10/37
Brandon Oakley – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
11/37
Willie Morris – Secret Peeping – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
-
12/37
Cedric Moore – Felony Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass
-
13/37
Isiah Mitchell – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
-
14/37
Sandra Menneg – Felony Probation Violation
-
15/37
William McTeigue – Driving While Impaired
-
-
16/37
Willie McCoy – Kidnapping Second Degree – Communicating Threats – Assault On Female
-
17/37
Emma Lovejoy – Driving While Impaired
-
18/37
Calandra Laney – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation
-
19/37
Gabriyl Jones – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired
-
20/37
Anthony Jones – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Provisional Civil Rev DL
-
-
21/37
Daniel Geddings – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
22/37
Narciso Garcia Abrego – Indecent Exposure – Indec Exposure Def>=18 Vic<16 – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
23/37
John Freysinger – Driving While Impaired
-
24/37
Jason Flores – Posses Drug Paraphernalia
-
25/37
Kevin Fields – Simple Poss MDPV
-
-
26/37
Jordan Croce – Second Degree Trespass
-
27/37
Gary Crawford – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering
-
28/37
Cidney Conway – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Simple Assault
-
29/37
Shyhem Coleman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
30/37
Antonio Cathey – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
31/37
Joshua Cassell – Felony Probation Violation
-
32/37
Zharia Canty – Breaking Or Entering
-
33/37
Jailyn Bohannon Blue – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – C:S Sch II Trafficking In Cocaine
-
34/37
Deasia Baxter – Simple Assault – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer
-
35/37
Gerardo Benitez Legorreta – Driving While Impaired
-
-
36/37
Sandtario Asbury – Assault On Female
-
37/37
Myarji Augustin – Possess Stolen Firearm – Gun Etc On Educ Prop – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.