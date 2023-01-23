Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 22nd

1/37 Mecklengburg County Mugshots

2/37 Troy Reese – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

3/37 Josie White – Possess Methamphetamine

4/37 Migel Tillman – Larc Merchant Prod Code Fraud – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny

5/37 Matthew Thomas – Driving While Impaired



6/37 Nelson Smith – Pwisd Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm

7/37 Joshua Singh – Driving While Impaired

8/37 Kendrick Sheats – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/37 Ludin Ramos – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault

10/37 Brandon Oakley – Second Degree Trespass



11/37 Willie Morris – Secret Peeping – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

12/37 Cedric Moore – Felony Probation Violation – Second Degree Trespass

13/37 Isiah Mitchell – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

14/37 Sandra Menneg – Felony Probation Violation

15/37 William McTeigue – Driving While Impaired



16/37 Willie McCoy – Kidnapping Second Degree – Communicating Threats – Assault On Female

17/37 Emma Lovejoy – Driving While Impaired

18/37 Calandra Laney – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation

19/37 Gabriyl Jones – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired

20/37 Anthony Jones – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Provisional Civil Rev DL



21/37 Daniel Geddings – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

22/37 Narciso Garcia Abrego – Indecent Exposure – Indec Exposure Def>=18 Vic<16 – Indecent Liberties With Child

23/37 John Freysinger – Driving While Impaired

24/37 Jason Flores – Posses Drug Paraphernalia

25/37 Kevin Fields – Simple Poss MDPV



26/37 Jordan Croce – Second Degree Trespass

27/37 Gary Crawford – Larceny After Break:Enter – Breaking And Or Entering

28/37 Cidney Conway – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Simple Assault

29/37 Shyhem Coleman – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

30/37 Antonio Cathey – Second Degree Trespass



31/37 Joshua Cassell – Felony Probation Violation

32/37 Zharia Canty – Breaking Or Entering

33/37 Jailyn Bohannon Blue – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy – C:S Sch II Trafficking In Cocaine

34/37 Deasia Baxter – Simple Assault – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer

35/37 Gerardo Benitez Legorreta – Driving While Impaired



36/37 Sandtario Asbury – Assault On Female

37/37 Myarji Augustin – Possess Stolen Firearm – Gun Etc On Educ Prop – Possess Maru Paraphernalia











































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.