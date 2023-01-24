Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd

1/35 Gaston County Mugshots

2/35 Zariy’na Lewis – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

3/35 Terrance Saviour – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch VI, Possess – Weapon, Carry Concealed

4/35 William Butler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/35 Steven Mince – Probation Violation



6/35 Shaiaja Lawrence – Failure To Appear

7/35 Sergio Ruiz – Larceny, Employee

8/35 Scottie Wilson – Failure To Appear, Felony

9/35 Richard Kuchenbrod – Probation Violation

10/35 Randy Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/35 Paquita Wingate – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/35 Octrivia Barnett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/35 Jadawin Harris – Probation Violation

14/35 James Masters – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/35 Jaquaio Robinson – Extradition:Fugitive Other State



16/35 Jeffrey Shurley – Assault, Female

17/35 Jenna Jones – Probation Violation

18/35 John Dougherty – Resist Public Officer – DWI – License, No Operators – Failure To Appear

19/35 Johnathon Compton – Failure To Comply

20/35 Johnny Reeves – Larceny



21/35 Justin Belk – Failure To Appear – Assault, Simple – Trespass, 2nd Degree

22/35 Melissa Clanton – Probation Violation – Non Support Child Iv D

23/35 Michael Conner – Larceny – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Awdwisi – Failure To Appear

24/35 Harry Sargent – Probation Violation

25/35 Gerardo Jaramillo – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Drive Left Of Center



26/35 Gerald Smith – Habeaus Corpus

27/35 Dustin Hunter – Larceny, Misdemeanor

28/35 Derek Wilson – Failure To Appear – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Receive Stolen Property – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

29/35 Deon Shannon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/35 Daniel Smith – Probation Violation



31/35 Daniel Smith – Parole Warrant

32/35 Christopher Melendez Diaz – True Bill Of Indictment

33/35 Christina Stephens – Probation Violation

34/35 Austin Deveney – Failure To Appear

35/35 Charles Leftwich – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.