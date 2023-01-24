Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd
Gaston County Mugshots
Zariy’na Lewis – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Terrance Saviour – Marijuana, Possess With Intent Sell:Deliver – Sch VI, Possess – Weapon, Carry Concealed
William Butler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Steven Mince – Probation Violation
Shaiaja Lawrence – Failure To Appear
Sergio Ruiz – Larceny, Employee
Scottie Wilson – Failure To Appear, Felony
Richard Kuchenbrod – Probation Violation
Randy Taylor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Paquita Wingate – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Octrivia Barnett – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jadawin Harris – Probation Violation
James Masters – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jaquaio Robinson – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Jeffrey Shurley – Assault, Female
Jenna Jones – Probation Violation
John Dougherty – Resist Public Officer – DWI – License, No Operators – Failure To Appear
Johnathon Compton – Failure To Comply
Johnny Reeves – Larceny
Justin Belk – Failure To Appear – Assault, Simple – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Melissa Clanton – Probation Violation – Non Support Child Iv D
Michael Conner – Larceny – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Awdwisi – Failure To Appear
Harry Sargent – Probation Violation
Gerardo Jaramillo – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – License, No Operators – Drive Left Of Center
Gerald Smith – Habeaus Corpus
Dustin Hunter – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Derek Wilson – Failure To Appear – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Receive Stolen Property – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Deon Shannon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Daniel Smith – Probation Violation
Daniel Smith – Parole Warrant
Christopher Melendez Diaz – True Bill Of Indictment
Christina Stephens – Probation Violation
Austin Deveney – Failure To Appear
Charles Leftwich – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.