Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 23rd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Aaliyah Davis – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Alpha Bailey – DV Protective Order Violation
Andrew Jackman – Communicating Threats
Aner Gonzalez – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage
Bobby Valentine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Brandi Baldwin – Awdw Serious Injury – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun
Candis Diggs – Communicating Threats
Cesar Florian Sabogal – Driving While Impaired – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Charles Rudolph – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Cortez Reeves – AWDW Intent To Kill – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop Convey In Oper
Cynthia Richardson – Second Degree Trespass
Dale Small – Failure To Return Hired Property >$4000
Demorris Allen – Assault On A Female
Dontavious White – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Consipiracy Felony
Dytongie Berry – Probation Violation
Edwin Escoto – Second Degree Trespass – Simple Assault
Elian Cruz – Driving While Impaired
Erica Sturdivant – Neg Child Abuse Ser Phys Inj
Ernest Miller – Habitual Larceny
Ethan Ziner – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break: Enter – Possess Methamphetamine
Evin Ofion – Indecent Liberties With Child
Floyd Elliot – Nonsupport Child – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Garnett Coulbourne – Nonsupport Child – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
H Emauel Alvarez – Sell Maltbev:U Wn To <21
Jawuan Martin – Larceny By Employee
Jeremy Sanchez – Driving While Impaired
Jeremy Sellers – PWIMSD Methamphetamine
Jonique Grundy – Dv Protective Order Violation
Katherine Williams – Driving While Impaired
Keddrick Leggett – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Lady Perez – Disclose Private Image:Adult
Leroy Bolder – Fail Reprt New Address Sex Off
Luis Florian – Assault On A Female
Mickie Barmore – Assault On A Female
Misty Parr – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Naqunta Erwin – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon Gun – Probation Violation
Noel Reid – DWLR Imparied Rev – Operate Veh No Ins
Olandis Peay – PWISD Marijuana – Felony Possession Marijuana
Renaldo Pierre – Indecent Liberties With Child
Robert Holcomb – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Robert Howie – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Robert Truesdale – Interfere Emergency Communication
Ryan Grayson – Second Degree Trespass
Sandino Davis – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw
Sheldon Williams – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Teniesha Paysour – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Common Law Robbery
Terrell Booker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Terrence Norris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Travon Blakley – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare
Tristan Moore – Felony Larceny
Tyler Sturdivant – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Tyson Wright – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – C:S Sch VI Sell.Deliver Schedule VI Con – Possess Maru Paraphernalia
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.