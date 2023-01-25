Gaston County Mugshots January 24th
Gaston County Mugshots
Ashleigh Baham – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Brandy Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brian Ervin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Colgate – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Domestic Violence Protection Order – DWI – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Duncan – Probation Violation
Christopher Millsaps – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
David Hagler – Sch II, Possess – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Delfon Hope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Eric Mitchell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Hannah Hollifield – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jamel Boyd – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment
Jaquayla Littlejohn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Javonte Phillips – True Bill Of Indictment
Jeffrey O’Conner – Assault, Female
Jennifer Owens – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony
John Lewis – Probation Violation
John McDowell – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
John White – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kodi Jenkins – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine
Marcus Gray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeaor
Matthew Simpson – Probation Violation
Reginald Herndon – Discharge Firearm In City
Robert Huitt – Habeas Corpus
Rosa Colon – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Samuel Harrill – Go Armed To Terror Of Public – Probation Violation
Shannon Cassada – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Spencer Hoffman – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Timothy Leeper – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paaraphernalia
Warren Wilson – Cocaine, Possess – True Bill Of Indictment – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.