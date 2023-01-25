Gaston County Mugshots January 24th

1/32 Gaston County Mugshots

2/32 Ashleigh Baham – Larceny, Misdemeanor

3/32 Brandy Brown – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/32 Brian Ervin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/32 Christopher Colgate – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Domestic Violence Protection Order – DWI – Resist Public Officer



6/32 Christopher Duncan – Probation Violation

7/32 Christopher Millsaps – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/32 David Hagler – Sch II, Possess – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/32 Delfon Hope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/32 Derek Zito – DWI



11/32 Eric Mitchell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/32 Gary Ingram – DWI

13/32 Hannah Hollifield – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/32 Jamel Boyd – Assault, Female – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment

15/32 Jaquayla Littlejohn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/32 Javonte Phillips – True Bill Of Indictment

17/32 Jeffrey O’Conner – Assault, Female

18/32 Jennifer Owens – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Felony

19/32 John Lewis – Probation Violation

20/32 John McDowell – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



21/32 John White – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

22/32 Kodi Jenkins – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine

23/32 Marcus Gray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeaor

24/32 Matthew Simpson – Probation Violation

25/32 Reginald Herndon – Discharge Firearm In City



26/32 Robert Huitt – Habeas Corpus

27/32 Rosa Colon – Domestic Violence Protection Order

28/32 Samuel Harrill – Go Armed To Terror Of Public – Probation Violation

29/32 Shannon Cassada – Trespass, 2nd Degree

30/32 Spencer Hoffman – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



31/32 Timothy Leeper – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paaraphernalia

32/32 Warren Wilson – Cocaine, Possess – True Bill Of Indictment – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 24th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.