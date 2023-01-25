Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 24th

1/46 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/46 Alexander Berhalter – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/46 Alexandra Heavner – Felony Larceny

4/46 Alise Jones – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/46 Amiere Adair – Discharge Firearm In City



6/46 Aniya Boyd – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

7/46 Bradley Boyer – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault

8/46 Christine Mills – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/46 Datavion Alexander – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked –

10/46 Deandre Brown – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Distribute – Carrying Concealed Weapon



11/46 Deborah Nwoso – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/46 Domigo Mescudi – Resisitng Public Officer

13/46 Eric Wheeler – Parole Violation

14/46 Floyd Elliot – Nonsupport Of Child – Carrying A Concealed Weapon – Resisiting Public Officer

15/46 Frank Flowers – Communicating Threats – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisitng Public Officer



16/46 Garnett Coulbourne – Nonsupport Of Child – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

17/46 Hannah Banford – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

18/46 Henold Jean – Probation Violation – Domestic Protective Order Violation

19/46 James Goodman – Second Degree Trespassing – Assault And Battery – Injury To Real Property

20/46 Jamie Shuman – Probation Violation



21/46 Jaquarius Asbury – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Tresspass – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/46 Jason Goodnite – Felony Larceny

23/46 Jawan Williams – Resisiting Public Officer

24/46 Jene Singletary – First Degree Kidnapping

25/46 Jerry FRancios – Communication Threats – Assault On A Female



26/46 Kristen Babore – Probation Violation

27/46 Kristen Kerr – Misdemanor Larceny

28/46 Lawrence Vincent – Misdemeanor Larceny

29/46 Layona Clark – Simple Assault – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

30/46 Lequiton Lockhart – Breaking And Or Entering– Larceny After Break: Enter – Possession Of Stolen Goods Or Property



31/46 Lillian Baker – Misdemeanor Larceny

32/46 Manuel Hayes – Second Degree Trespass

33/46 Marvina Butler Hardy – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Simple Assault – Probation Violation

34/46 Maurice Samuel – Driving While Impaired

35/46 Michael Iannucci – Domestic Violence Order Violation



36/46 Monae Brown – Breaking Or Entering – Communocating Threats Injury To Personal Property

37/46 Paul Frierson – Driviing While Impaired

38/46 Randy Kingsmore – Contempt Of COurt – Injury To Personal Property

39/46 Sara Westernman– Simple Assault

40/46 Shaquana Moore – Failure To Stop



41/46 Sheneka Franklin – Driving While License Revoked – Lane Change Signal Violation

42/46 Stan King – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Disorder – Assault By Strangulation

43/46 Trevor Strawn – Fugative : Extradition

44/46 Veronica Henderson – Harrassing Phone Called – Injury To Real Property

45/46 Warren HArt – Larceny Motor Vehocle Parts



46/46 Xavier Hoover – Domestic Protective Order Violation





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 24th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.