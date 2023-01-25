Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 24th
Alexander Berhalter – Misdemeanor Larceny
Alexandra Heavner – Felony Larceny
Alise Jones – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Amiere Adair – Discharge Firearm In City
Aniya Boyd – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Bradley Boyer – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault
Christine Mills – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny
Datavion Alexander – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked –
Deandre Brown – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell Or Distribute – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Deborah Nwoso – Misdemeanor Larceny
Domigo Mescudi – Resisitng Public Officer
Eric Wheeler – Parole Violation
Floyd Elliot – Nonsupport Of Child – Carrying A Concealed Weapon – Resisiting Public Officer
Frank Flowers – Communicating Threats – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisitng Public Officer
Garnett Coulbourne – Nonsupport Of Child – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Hannah Banford – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Henold Jean – Probation Violation – Domestic Protective Order Violation
James Goodman – Second Degree Trespassing – Assault And Battery – Injury To Real Property
Jamie Shuman – Probation Violation
Jaquarius Asbury – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Tresspass – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jason Goodnite – Felony Larceny
Jawan Williams – Resisiting Public Officer
Jene Singletary – First Degree Kidnapping
Jerry FRancios – Communication Threats – Assault On A Female
Kristen Babore – Probation Violation
Kristen Kerr – Misdemanor Larceny
Lawrence Vincent – Misdemeanor Larceny
Layona Clark – Simple Assault – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Lequiton Lockhart – Breaking And Or Entering– Larceny After Break: Enter – Possession Of Stolen Goods Or Property
Lillian Baker – Misdemeanor Larceny
Manuel Hayes – Second Degree Trespass
Marvina Butler Hardy – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Simple Assault – Probation Violation
Maurice Samuel – Driving While Impaired
Michael Iannucci – Domestic Violence Order Violation
Monae Brown – Breaking Or Entering – Communocating Threats Injury To Personal Property
Paul Frierson – Driviing While Impaired
Randy Kingsmore – Contempt Of COurt – Injury To Personal Property
Sara Westernman– Simple Assault
Shaquana Moore – Failure To Stop
Sheneka Franklin – Driving While License Revoked – Lane Change Signal Violation
Stan King – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence Protective Disorder – Assault By Strangulation
Trevor Strawn – Fugative : Extradition
Veronica Henderson – Harrassing Phone Called – Injury To Real Property
Warren HArt – Larceny Motor Vehocle Parts
Xavier Hoover – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 24th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.