Gaston County Mugshots January 25th
-
1/28
Gaston County Mugshots
-
2/28
Amber Rychlik – Larceny, Firearm
-
3/28
Annjanetee Anderson – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
-
4/28
April Fernandez – Larceny, Employee
-
5/28
Autumn Berryhill – Trespass, 1st Degree
-
-
6/28
Darian Murray – Probation Violation, Other Counties – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
7/28
David Brooks – Failure To Comply
-
8/28
Dillon Helms – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/28
Elizabeth Santaclara – Habeas Corpus
-
10/28
Gabriel Pierce – Assault, Female
-
-
11/28
Gary Bumgardner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
12/28
Gowon Dickson – Parole Warrant – Probation Violation
-
13/28
James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
14/28
Jarvis Lynn – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Female
-
15/28
Jessica Alred – Failure To Appear – Lar Remove:Dest:DEA CT Comp
-
-
16/28
John Cole – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/28
Jordan Hambright – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny, From Person – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication – Injury, Personal Property
-
18/28
Matthew Trammell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/28
Melinda Stanton – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Probation Violation
-
20/28
Nicholas Kern – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/28
Novean Mahatha – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Real Property
-
22/28
Paige Wauters – Assault, Simple
-
23/28
Robert Vincent – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/28
Rodregious Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
25/28
Steven Mince – Resist Public Officer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Probation Violation
-
-
26/28
Telimacus Borders – Burglary, 1st Degree – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer – Probation Violation – Assault, Female – Other Free Text – Break:Enter
-
27/28
Willie Dameron – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/28
Zion Roberts – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon, Attempted
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.