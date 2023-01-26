Gaston County Mugshots January 25th

1/28 Gaston County Mugshots

2/28 Amber Rychlik – Larceny, Firearm

3/28 Annjanetee Anderson – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

4/28 April Fernandez – Larceny, Employee

5/28 Autumn Berryhill – Trespass, 1st Degree



6/28 Darian Murray – Probation Violation, Other Counties – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/28 David Brooks – Failure To Comply

8/28 Dillon Helms – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/28 Elizabeth Santaclara – Habeas Corpus

10/28 Gabriel Pierce – Assault, Female



11/28 Gary Bumgardner – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

12/28 Gowon Dickson – Parole Warrant – Probation Violation

13/28 James Hagans – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

14/28 Jarvis Lynn – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Assault, Female

15/28 Jessica Alred – Failure To Appear – Lar Remove:Dest:DEA CT Comp



16/28 John Cole – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/28 Jordan Hambright – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny, From Person – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication – Injury, Personal Property

18/28 Matthew Trammell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/28 Melinda Stanton – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Probation Violation

20/28 Nicholas Kern – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/28 Novean Mahatha – Larceny, Firearm – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Injury, Real Property

22/28 Paige Wauters – Assault, Simple

23/28 Robert Vincent – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/28 Rodregious Williams – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/28 Steven Mince – Resist Public Officer – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Probation Violation



26/28 Telimacus Borders – Burglary, 1st Degree – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer – Probation Violation – Assault, Female – Other Free Text – Break:Enter

27/28 Willie Dameron – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/28 Zion Roberts – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon, Attempted

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.