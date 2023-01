Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 25th

1/59 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/59 Aaron Harvell – Probation Violation

3/59 Adrian Bouknight – Second Degree Trespass

4/59 Alayna Mims – Failure Provide Proof Of Fare Pay

5/59 Antonio Davis – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle



6/59 Arthur Mathis – POssession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

7/59 Brando Moffett – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Dishcgarge Weapon In Occupied Property

8/59 Brandon Manikas – Simple Assault

9/59 C’aira Grantham – Speeding – Reckless Driving

10/59 Cameron Bracy – Trafficking MDMA – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances



11/59 Carlos Garcia – Possession Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

12/59 Clarence Abbot – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault And Battery

13/59 Demario Jenkins – Assaulr On A Female

14/59 Deonte Monteith – Carrying Concealed Weapon

15/59 Duncan Torres – Possession Of Meth



16/59 Earl Likely – Attempted First Degree Murder – Murder

17/59 Elliot Bryant – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

18/59 Eric Douthwright – Uttering A Forged Instrument

19/59 Ezekiel Petree – Misdemeanor Larceny

20/59 Garnett Coulbourne – Assault On Government Official – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



21/59 Genesse Lowery – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Failure To Heed Siren

23/59 James Grubb – Flee:Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer

24/59 James Simpson – Speeding – Driving While Impaired Level 2

25/59 Jarrod Selby – First Degree Trespass



26/59 Jerry Black – Indececnt Exposure – Injury To Real Property

27/59 Jose Giron–Cervantes – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Fellony Possession Of Marijuana

28/59 Juan Antonio – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

29/59 Juan Larareyes – Assault By Strangualtion

30/59 Julien Daniels – Driving While Impaired



31/59 Justin Foust – Second Degree Trespass

32/59 Justin Plyer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell : Distribute

33/59 Justin Rivera– HErnandez – Possession Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Carrying Concealed Weapon

34/59 Kendrick Turner – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Resisiting Public Officer – Assault Goventment Official : Empolyee

35/59 Kenneth Toller – Assault By Pointing A Gun



36/59 Kennis Ashford – Communicating Threats

37/59 Keynijah Neville – Carrying Conealed Weapon

38/59 Ladamien Moore – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

39/59 Malik Rose – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

40/59 Marlon Portillo – Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon



41/59 Paris Pitts Robinson – Assault On A Female

42/59 Quinton Fredlaw – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causinf Serious Injury – Resisiting Public Officer

43/59 Rayshad Myrick – Second Degree Kidnapping

44/59 Reginal Harrsion – Assault WIth A Deadly Weapon

45/59 Reginald Brown – Common Law Forgery



46/59 Robert Espinoza – Probation Violation – Out Of County

47/59 Salama Horne – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny

48/59 Serenity Neal – Communicating Threats

49/59 Shadejah Stitt – Driving While Impaired

50/59 Shane Griffith – Probation Violation



51/59 Summer Davis – Assault And Battery

52/59 Susan Thomas – Driving While Impaired Level 4

53/59 Tahjah Quarles – Obtain Property By False Pretense

54/59 Tanya Showers – Misdemeanor Larceny

55/59 Thailand Jackson – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle



56/59 Theodore Clark – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With

57/59 Thomas Wilcox – Fugative: Extradition

58/59 Tyon Thompson – Felony Larceny

59/59 Victor Acosta–Garcia – Assault On A Female























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January 25th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.