Gaston County Mugshots January 26th
Gaston County Mugshots
Aaliyah Hill – Obstruct Justice – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Andrew Reavis – Larceny, Employee
Antoine Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Blake Webster – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Brianna Herre – Probation Violation
Caleb Rowland – Probation Violation
Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Christopher Huggins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation
Christopher Millsaps – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
David Day – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Donovan Brown – Larceny, Employee
Emily Santiago – Larceny, Employee – Police Report, False
James Jones – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
James Pruitt – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money
Jonathan Ross – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Drive Left Of Center
Kenneth Hamilton – Habitual Larceny – Trespass, 1st Degree
Matthew Ruttenbur – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt
Paul Loftin – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Pedro Espinal De Leon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Rahaun Carter – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Probation Violation
Robert Davidson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Robert Rankin – Habeas Corpus
Ronnie Taylor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Samantha Ruiz – Injury, Real Property
Terrance Saviour – PWIMSD MDA:MDMA – Sch VI, Possess
Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI
Toni Best – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Travis Preast – DWI – DWLR IMPAIRED REV – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 26th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.