Gaston County Mugshots January 26th

1/29 Gaston County Mugshots

2/29 Aaliyah Hill – Obstruct Justice – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

3/29 Andrew Reavis – Larceny, Employee

4/29 Antoine Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/29 Blake Webster – Trespass, 2nd Degree



6/29 Brianna Herre – Probation Violation

7/29 Caleb Rowland – Probation Violation

8/29 Charles Bryson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/29 Christopher Huggins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Probation Violation

10/29 Christopher Millsaps – Larceny, Motor Vehicle



11/29 David Day – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

12/29 Donovan Brown – Larceny, Employee

13/29 Emily Santiago – Larceny, Employee – Police Report, False

14/29 James Jones – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

15/29 James Pruitt – Solicit Alms:Beg For Money



16/29 Jonathan Ross – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Drive Left Of Center

17/29 Kenneth Hamilton – Habitual Larceny – Trespass, 1st Degree

18/29 Matthew Ruttenbur – Possess Methamphetamine – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display – Fail Stop Stopsign:Flsh Red Lt

19/29 Paul Loftin – Larceny, Misdemeanor

20/29 Pedro Espinal De Leon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/29 Rahaun Carter – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Probation Violation

22/29 Robert Davidson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/29 Robert Rankin – Habeas Corpus

24/29 Ronnie Taylor – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/29 Samantha Ruiz – Injury, Real Property



26/29 Terrance Saviour – PWIMSD MDA:MDMA – Sch VI, Possess

27/29 Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI

28/29 Toni Best – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/29 Travis Preast – DWI – DWLR IMPAIRED REV – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.