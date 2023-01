Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 26th

1/48 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/48 Abdalla Mohamed – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

3/48 Alexandria Grice – Solicit Prostitution

4/48 Asim Morrison – Felony Assault On Individual With Disability

5/48 Brenden Brunson – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/48 Breyonna Bowman – First Degree Kidnapping – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

7/48 Brittany Sawyer – Larceny Of A Firearm – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

8/48 Ceaser Grant – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

9/48 Chavius Hood – Communicating Threats – Mesdeamor Stalking – Possession Of Stolen Goods

10/48 Damien Moore – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



11/48 Danar Griffin – Break:Enter Terrorize Injure

12/48 Dontavious Brice – Fugative: Extradition In Other State

13/48 Edwardo Lopez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Cinspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

14/48 Franklin Chisholm – Possession Stolen Monitor Vehicle – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

15/48 Gabriel Quartrone – Driving While License Revoked – Driving While Impaired – No Isurance



16/48 Garnett Coulbourne – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Trafficking Cocaine

17/48 Greogory Parker – Driving While Impaired – Assault On A Government Official

18/48 Harriet Johnson – Assault With Deadly Weapon

19/48 Hossam Abouzeid – Assault On A Female

20/48 Jason Garcia – Driving While Impaired



21/48 Jasper Jamison – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

22/48 Jatin Patel – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage

23/48 Javier Chavez – Possession Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Of Marijuana

24/48 Jeffery NYE – Assault On A Female

25/48 Jennifer Chappell – Misdemenaor Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods



26/48 Jermaine Monroe – Possession Of Cocaine – Simple Assault

27/48 Jon Robertson – Simple Assault

28/48 Jose Cuevas – Child Abuse – Aggrivated Assault – Physical Force

29/48 Jose Ramirez– Medina – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

30/48 Kevin Burkinski – Attempt To Break : Enter Building – Possession Of Burglury Tools – Possession Of Meth



31/48 Kyle Courson – Crime Against Nature – Cruelty To Animals – Third Degree Sex Expoliting Minor

32/48 Luis Dubon–Matute – Fugative Extradition

33/48 Michael Cassell – Domestic Violence Order Violation

34/48 Nakeem Nichols – Idenitity Theft Z – Obtain Property By False Pretense – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

35/48 Nathaniel Fleming – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property



36/48 Quinnterrence Laney – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/48 River Masten – Obtaining Property False Pretense – Possession Of Stolen Goods

38/48 Rodney Brown – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense

39/48 Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass

40/48 Sincere Hepburn – Conspire Felony – Dishcharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper – Possession Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz



41/48 Tanisha Lozada – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense

42/48 Todd Peterson – Injury To Real Property – Resisiting Public Officer

43/48 Tony Burns – Probation Violation – Breaking: Entering

44/48 Trevor Richburg – Assault On A Female

45/48 Ulysses Evans – Felony Possession Scedule I Controlled Substances



46/48 Victor Butler – Open Container Alcohol Violation – Burning – Carelessness With Fire

47/48 Wydiva Lawson – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

48/48 Zion Roberts – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Posession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – CArrying Concealed Weapon

































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, January 26th.

*All are presumed guilty until proven innocent.