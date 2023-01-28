Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home.

Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.

Mr. Corrigan reportedly has many health conditions, and his family is concerned for him.

He stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds. Mr. Corrigan has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Corrigan was last seen wearing a black and purple jacket, navy shorts, black shoes, one black sock, and one brown sock, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.