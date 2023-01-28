Gaston County Mugshots January 27th
Gaston County Mugshots
Alex Farmer – Solicit Prostituion
Andre Sanders – Driving While Impaired
Chris Phillips – Assault On A Female
Christopher Walker – Probation Violaton
Crystal Ledford – Driving While Imapired
-
Darrell Rose – Driving While impaired
David Resto – Larceny
Davis Jennings – Sex Offender
Gary Michael – Communicationg Threats
Gregory Wilson – Failure To Appear In Court – Assault On A Female – Domestic Violence – Telephone Interference – Probation Violation
-
Guerline Metterlus – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Insurance – Inspection Violation
Johnny Reynolds – Failure To Appear In Court
Josefina Hernandez – Propbation Violation
Keayvion Griggs – Failure To Appear In Court
Malcolm Stubbs – Possession Of Heroin – Resist Public Officer
-
Matthew Reese – Possession Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Ficticious Info To Officer
Michael Bailey – Second Degree Trespass
Michael Self – Larceny
Paul Wamsley – Indecent Exposure – intoxicated And Disruptive
Quinton Baker – Drinking While Imapired – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Raymond Smith – Probation Violation
Renna Messer – Failure To Appear
Rhebalee Peircy – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Possession Of Marijuana
Rhonda Mcginnis – Possession Of Meth – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Drug Parephernalia
Sage Wright – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction
Tamaya Stadford – Failure To Appear
Teddy Messer – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, January 27.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.