Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 27th
1/35
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
2/35
Alexandra Fewster – Possession Of Heroin
3/35
Anthony Carey – Failure To Provide Proper Fare – Resisiting Public Officer – Simple Assault
4/35
Anthony Dent – Assault By Strangulation – Driving While License Revoked
5/35
Darius Folks – Injury To Real Property
6/35
David Oglesby – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
7/35
Demetrius Cucious – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Child Under 12
8/35
Derrick Benton – Assault On A Female – Injury To Real Property –Communicating Threats
9/35
Dondrake Baldwin – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
10/35
Edward Higueldo–Castero – Trafficking Marijuana – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
11/35
Emery Hamilton – Assault On A Female – Domesstic Violence Protection Order Violation
12/35
13/35
Graham Howard – Driving While Impaired
14/35
Hannah Anderson – Assault Government Official / Employee
15/35
Ira NAve – Failure To Report New Address Sex–Offensive – Resisiting Public Officer – Probation Violation
16/35
Jaylynn Frick – Injury To Personal Property
17/35
Jonathan Dixon – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon – Resisiting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon
18/35
Keith Clark – Assault On A Government Official
19/35
Kerry Beaver – Driving While Imapired
20/35
Lakenya Anderson – Fugative Extradition Other State
21/35
Marcus Jennings – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felony
22/35
Nahili Hunde – Trespass Upon Airport Property
23/35
Natajah Johnson – Felony Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
24/35
Nickolas Gross – Driving While Impaired
25/35
Nicolas Almonte – Driving While Impaired
26/35
Nyasia Carr – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offense
27/35
Raqusma MAbleton – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
28/35
Redolpho Hernanadez – Driving While Impaired – No License
29/35
Richard Holloway – Assault On A Female – Assault By Pointing A Gun
30/35
Stephanie Cheek – Obtain Property By False Pretense
31/35
Tamari Aubry–Thomas – Trafficking Marijuana
32/35
Vernall Hubbard – Second Forcible Rape – First Degree Kidnapping
33/35
Warren Brown – Domestic Protective Order Violation
34/35
Yadley Mendoza–Castillo – Driving While Impaired
35/35
Zynia Elmore – Gun On Educational Property – Communication Threats
Check out the mugshots from Friday, January 27th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.