CMPD Investigating Homicide After Neighbors Find Body In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after a body was found in southwest Charlotte. Detectives were called to Choyce Avenue in Steele Creek around 3pm Sunday after receiving reports of a body found a long a path in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

Police spent hours talking to witnesses on the scene, and they believe they may know who the victim is.

“We have a possibility of who it is, but without having confirmation, we’re not gonna release that at this time,” says Major Ryan Jackson with CMPD.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.