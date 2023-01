Gaston County Mugshots January 27th

1/27 Alexander Phillips – Driving While Impaired

2/27 Allison Frakes – Break : Enter

3/27 April Howell – Failure To Appear In Court

4/27 Chance Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

5/27 Christopher Hargrove – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Reckless Driving To Endager – Driving While License Revoked



6/27 Cynthia Kelley – Failure To Appear In Court

7/27 Darrelll Johnson – Failure To Appear In Court

8/27 DArren Kelley – Failure To Appear In Court

9/27 Davi Hamrick – Second Degree Trespass – Resist Public Officer

10/27 Dustin Walker – Failure To Appear In Court



11/27 Evelyn Padilla – Driving While Impaired

12/27 James FRedell – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Drive Wrong Way

13/27 Jason Currington – Failure To Appear In Court

14/27 Jazzmine Walters – Possession Heroin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

15/27 Kimberly Bibson – Failure To Appear In Court



16/27 Leah Brennen – Extradition/ Fugitive

17/27 Leiandra Williams – Simple Assault

18/27 Michael Foster – Harrassing Telephone Calls – Second Degree Trespass

19/27 Mikayla Weaver – Possession Of Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

20/27 Nomel Agnimel – Assault On A Female



21/27 Otis Burch – Driving While Impaired

22/27 Patricia Walker – Second Degree Trespass

23/27 Rachal Vinyard – Possession Meth – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

24/27 Ramon HEnderson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug – Probation Violation

25/27 Raven Tanner – Possessesion Of Scedule IV Controlled Substances



26/27 Savanna Hager – Driving While Imapred – Open Conatainer After Consuming Alcohol – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

27/27 Tyeshia Smith – Failure To Appear In Court























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.