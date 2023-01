Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 28th

1/44 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/44 Angie Geddings – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

3/44 Anton Pitt – Simple Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Speeding

4/44 Arial Edwards – Assault By Pointing Gun

5/44 Austin Fields – Driving While Impaired



6/44 Brandon Thompson – Assault On A Female

7/44 Brian Guzman – Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

8/44 Brian Jones – Failure To Report New Address– Sex Offender

9/44 Davazea Gainery – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trepass – Fugative : Extradition

10/44 Demorio Melvin – Resisiting Public Officer – Assault On A Governemnt Official – Driving While Impaired



11/44 Deon Selby – Second Degree Trespass

12/44 Edouard Velasco–Molina – False Imprisonment – Discharge Firearm In City Communicating Threats

13/44 Edward Randall – Assault On A Female

14/44 Giamarie Santana – Simple Assault

15/44 Gregorio Farmer – Driving While Impaired – Assault On A Female – Speeding



16/44 Jairo Muillo– Mondragon – Driving While Impaired

17/44 John Frazier – Breaking: Entering

18/44 Jose Miralda – Driving While Impaired

19/44 Lebyron Corbett – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Simple Assault –Resisting Public Officer

20/44 Makel Sadler – Discharging Fire In Occupies Property –Breaking Or Entering



21/44 Malik Shropshire – Felony Larceny

22/44 Marcos Javier – Simple Assault

23/44 Martin HAckney – Poessession Of Firearm By Felon

24/44 Maurice Thomas – Driving Protective Order Violation – Communication Threats

25/44 Michael Guinyard – Communicating Threats – Failure To Heed Ligth Or Siren – Resisitng Public Officer



26/44 Michael Mclauchlin – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property

27/44 Miosha Cross – Simple Assault

28/44 Nichelle Kyle – Assault On A Government Official – Resisting Public Officer

29/44 Omar Ponce–Ulloa – Assault On A Female – Communicatig Threat – Misdemeanor

30/44 Raquinn Davis – Driving While License Revoked



31/44 Sergio Perez – Burning Personal Property – Assault On A Government Official

32/44 Shavona Oliver – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/44 Thomas Graves – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Communicating Threats – Second Degree Trespass

34/44 Travis Forney – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking : Entering

35/44 Troy Lanham – Possession Of Meth – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisiting Public Officer



36/44 Warren Hart – Assault On A Female

37/44 William Hill – Assault On A Female

38/44 Yocouba Meite – Assault On A Female

39/44 Andres Colorado– Garcia – Driving While Impaired – No License – Open Container Of Alcohol

40/44 Devonte Brewton – Assault On Emergency – Breaking : Entering Terrorize : Injure – Assault On A Female



41/44 Ernest Caldwell – Second Degree Trespass – Littering – Common Law Robbery

42/44 Hunter Ballard – Driving While Impaired

43/44 Manuel Castro – Driving While Impaired

44/44 Miguel Calderon – Possession Motor Vehicle

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 28th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.