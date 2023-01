Gaston County Mugshots January 29th

1/27 Gaston County Mugshots

2/27 Amber Messer – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Parole Warrant

3/27 Austin Tolbert – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/27 Barry Philyaw – Non Support Child Iv D

5/27 Brittany Brooks – Sch II, Possess



6/27 Cameron Friday – Cocaine, Possess W:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/27 Carlos Pena Alberto – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/27 Christy Helton – Failure To Appear, Felony – Larceny – Possess, Prison:Jail – Sch II, Deliver

9/27 Dameon Gullatte – Break:Enter – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

10/27 David Mayfield – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail



11/27 Jaqualyn Reid – Heroin, Traffick – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Vehicle, Possess Stolen

12/27 John Presley – Resist Public Officer – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

13/27 Jomonyatta Sanders – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D

14/27 Josetha Thompson – Failure To Appear, Felony – Cocaine, Possess W:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliveer – Sch III, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

15/27 Joshua Ford – Possess, Prison:Jail – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control



16/27 Katie Montgomery – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/27 Maraia Duran Gasca – Assault, Child Under 12 – Child Abuse

18/27 Marcos Useus – Local Ordinance–Free Text – DWI – Consume Alc By 19:20 – Resist Public Officer – DWLR IMPAIRED REV – Immigration

19/27 Mark Sanders – DWI

20/27 Melissa Crisp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/27 Oreon Mayfield – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/27 Regina Boston – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation, Other County

23/27 Shaquille Lattimore – Break:Enter – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

24/27 Terry Mitchell – Awdwisi – Assault, Female

25/27 Tommy Ritch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/27 Tonya Tessner – Habeas Corpus

27/27 Trenity Campbell – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV























































*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.