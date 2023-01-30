Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th

1/39 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/39 Tropez Joplin – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 OZ – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Nonsupport Child

3/39 Jose Zaldivar – Simple Assault

4/39 Desmond Washington – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment

5/39 Brittany Wallace – Injury To Personal Property



6/39 Giovanni Torres Isodoro – Driving While Impaired

7/39 Stephen Styron – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

8/39 Edgar Solorio Medal – Driving While Impaired

9/39 Deandre Sherrill – Resisting Public Officer – Impede:Prevent:Impair Oper RR – Second Degree Trespass

10/39 Yoelivs Sanchez – Felony Larceny



11/39 Juan Rosales – Breaking Or Entering

12/39 Christina Rolle – Driving While Impaired

13/39 Alexander Rocka – Stolen Goods–Possession Of

14/39 Jah’Karriem Ricks – Carrying Concealed Weapon–Gun

15/39 Marcus Richardson – Probation Violation



16/39 Isaac Regaldo – Driving While Impaired

17/39 Jaime Moreno Matias – C:S–Sch II–Trafficking In Cocaine

18/39 Bradley Moore – Indecent Exposure – Defrauding Innkeeper

19/39 John Maynor – Assault By Strangulation

20/39 Francis Mahatha – Second Degree Trespass



21/39 Richard Jackson – Possess Methamphetamine

22/39 Ali Imreish – Second Degree Trespass – Indecent Exposure

23/39 Bryan Hodge – Simple Assault

24/39 Avery Hewett – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 OZ

25/39 Andres Hernandez Luna – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – DWI – Level 5 – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License



26/39 Anthony Groves – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

27/39 Ricky Gore – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child – Injury To Personal Property

28/39 Davazea Gainey – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop–Convey In Oper

29/39 Francisco Dimas Salinas – Larceny After Break:Enter – Burglary – Second Degree – Poss Stloen Goods:Prop

30/39 Miguel Diaz – Drive After Consuming<21 – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – No Operators LIcense



31/39 Tykeese Crawford – C:S–Sch II– Possess Cocaine:Codeine:Mor

32/39 Elizabeth Crawford – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/39 Jorge Cartagena – Driving While Impaired

34/39 Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

35/39 Darwin Canales – C:S–Sch II – Possess. Amphetamine:PCP – Possess Marijuana Uup To 1:2 OZ



36/39 Zsaquan Burris – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Kidnapping – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/39 Rafael Cotello – Sexual Battery – Assault On A Female – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

38/39 Eric Blake – Possess Stolen Firearm

39/39 Jarin Baylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.