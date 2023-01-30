Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th
1/39
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
2/39
Tropez Joplin – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 OZ – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Nonsupport Child
3/39
Jose Zaldivar – Simple Assault
4/39
Desmond Washington – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment
5/39
Brittany Wallace – Injury To Personal Property
-
6/39
Giovanni Torres Isodoro – Driving While Impaired
7/39
Stephen Styron – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
8/39
Edgar Solorio Medal – Driving While Impaired
9/39
Deandre Sherrill – Resisting Public Officer – Impede:Prevent:Impair Oper RR – Second Degree Trespass
10/39
Yoelivs Sanchez – Felony Larceny
11/39
Juan Rosales – Breaking Or Entering
12/39
Christina Rolle – Driving While Impaired
13/39
Alexander Rocka – Stolen Goods–Possession Of
14/39
Jah’Karriem Ricks – Carrying Concealed Weapon–Gun
15/39
Marcus Richardson – Probation Violation
16/39
Isaac Regaldo – Driving While Impaired
17/39
Jaime Moreno Matias – C:S–Sch II–Trafficking In Cocaine
18/39
Bradley Moore – Indecent Exposure – Defrauding Innkeeper
19/39
John Maynor – Assault By Strangulation
20/39
Francis Mahatha – Second Degree Trespass
21/39
Richard Jackson – Possess Methamphetamine
22/39
Ali Imreish – Second Degree Trespass – Indecent Exposure
23/39
Bryan Hodge – Simple Assault
24/39
Avery Hewett – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 OZ
25/39
Andres Hernandez Luna – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – DWI – Level 5 – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
26/39
Anthony Groves – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
27/39
Ricky Gore – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child – Injury To Personal Property
28/39
Davazea Gainey – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop–Convey In Oper
-
Francisco Dimas Salinas – Larceny After Break:Enter – Burglary – Second Degree – Poss Stloen Goods:Prop
-
Miguel Diaz – Drive After Consuming<21 – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – No Operators LIcense
-
31/39
Tykeese Crawford – C:S–Sch II– Possess Cocaine:Codeine:Mor
32/39
Elizabeth Crawford – Misdemeanor Larceny
33/39
Jorge Cartagena – Driving While Impaired
34/39
Rubin Carr – Second Degree Trespass – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
35/39
Darwin Canales – C:S–Sch II – Possess. Amphetamine:PCP – Possess Marijuana Uup To 1:2 OZ
36/39
Zsaquan Burris – Resisting Public Officer – First Degree Kidnapping – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
37/39
Rafael Cotello – Sexual Battery – Assault On A Female – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
38/39
Eric Blake – Possess Stolen Firearm
39/39
Jarin Baylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 29th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.