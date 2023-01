Gaston County Mugshots January 30th

1/45 Gaston-County-Mugshots-

2/45 Demorrious Dulin – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Cocaine, Traffick – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury – Kidnapping, First Degree – Assault, Female – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

3/45 Amber Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/45 Anthony Speaks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/45 Ariel Gill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/45 Brandon McAbee – Probation Violation

7/45 Candy Stiles – Assault, Simple

8/45 Cedric Reid – Possess Stolen Firearm – True Bill Of Indictment

9/45 Charles Gale – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/45 Chauntal McCoy – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/45 Dana Burris – Probation Violation

12/45 Delfon Hope – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/45 Demory Williams – Assault, Female

14/45 Dominique Avery – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer

15/45 Donald Waters – DWI



16/45 Douglas Shaw – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/45 Dylan Stahlecker – Assault, Female – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer

18/45 George Blackmon – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/45 Hayley Roseberry – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/45 Heather Gladden – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/45 Jarrett Hunter – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/45 Jason Payne – Break:Enter – Larceny, Break:Enter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/45 Jessica Norris – Child Abuse

24/45 Jimmy Whitted – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Handicapped

25/45 Jonathan Guess – Probation Violation



26/45 Joost Vermeulen – Assault, Female

27/45 Justin Brannon – Probation Violation

28/45 Karen Rhoden – Larceny – Larceny, Motor Vehicle ‘

29/45 Kaylan Gary – Assault, Simple

30/45 Kristian Hill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer



31/45 Lisa Thompson – Failure To Appear, Felony

32/45 Manuel Blanco – Obtain Property False Pretense – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

33/45 Matthew Powell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/45 Matthew Ruttenbur – Probation Violation

35/45 Michael Deal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



36/45 Nehemiah Harris – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer

37/45 Nelson Steele – DWI – Child Abuse – Fail Maintain Lane Control

38/45 Pedro Anador – Assault, Female

39/45 Robin Scully – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

40/45 Shamira Ruiz – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



41/45 Shannon Moon – Probation Violation

42/45 Soleta Wilson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

43/45 Tamirah Lipscomb – Sch I, Possess – Resist Public Officer – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Marijuana Possess

44/45 Tommy Adkins – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Poss:Cons:Sale:Alc Bev In Park – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

45/45 Victoria Houser – Failure To Appear – Marijuana, Possess – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Poss:Cons:Sale.Cont Sub Park



























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.