Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th
Aaron Cannady – Defrauding Innkeeper
Abdel Lagueb – Common Law Robbery
Amari Stowe – Second Degree Trespass – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
Angel Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation Violation
Anthony Blackburn – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Anthony Reggi – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Flee:Elude Arrest – Driving While Impaired
Autrail Lewis – Felony Larceny – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Benjamin Bowden – Misdemeanor Larceny
Brandon Oakley – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct – Communicating Threats – Assault CO:Campus Police OFCR
Cameron Paterson – Harassing Phone Call – Communicating Threats – Obtain Property False Pretense
Charles Audrey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharge Firearm In City
Charles Sanders – Misdemeanor Larceny
Chelsey Shew – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Heroin
Christopher Martin – AWDW Serious Injury
Codie Schiene – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Daniel Diamond – Misdemeanor Larceny
David Scully – Injury To Personal Property
Dennis Pegues – Assault On A Female
Destinie Jones – Simple Assault
Donald Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – PWIMSD Sch II CS
Donte Mobley – DV Protective Order Violation
Dyvette Glenn – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Emily Burlingham – Possess Methamphetamine
Eric Maselow – Second Degree Force Sex Off – Sexual Battery
Felicia Hagrove – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense
Frederick Carr – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Gary Bell – Second Degree Trespass
Gregory King – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Hilda Delacruz – Breaking Or Entering
Jalik Prather – Probation Violation
Jawan Williams – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Jonathan Dixon – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Jordan Evans – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard – Driving While Impaired
Jorge Diaz – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper
Jose Santos-Vasquez – Driving While Impaired
Joshua Harry – Second Degree Trespass
Justin Briggs – Contempt Of Court
Kendrick Lyles – Misdemeanor Larceny
Kenneth Belk – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Khalon Sudler – Second Degree Trespass
Marcus Duncan – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With Child
Michael Bryant – Second Degree Trespass
MIchael Roach – AWDW Serious Injury
Michelle Burth – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possess Methamphetamine – Simple Possess Sch IV CS – Possess Paraphernalia – Communicating Threats – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property
Miguel Figueroa – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Pablo Diaz – Probation Viiolation – Communicating Threats – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Injury To Real Property
Ravvon Sparks – Governor’s Warrant
Reggie Stanberry – Injury To Real Property
Reginald Broadie – AWDWIKISI – Kidnapping – Second Degree
Rogelio Membreno – DV Protective Order Violation
Shantel Vega – DV Protective Order Violation
Timothy Cunningham – C:S–Scg II – Trafficking
Tropez Joplin – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Nonsupport Child
Tryson Hall – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Tyease Miller – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – DWLR Not Impaired REV
Tyquaan Smith – Second Degree Trespass
Victor Carney – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – AWDW Serious Injury
Willie Burnett – Parole Violation
Zamario Blakeney – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, January 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.