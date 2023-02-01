Gaston County Mugshots January 31st

1/30 Gaston County Mugshots

2/30 Alycia Foust – Affray

3/30 Benjie Nichols – Domestic Protection Order Violation

4/30 Brayn Todd – Failure To Appear In Court

5/30 Brittany Nicole Ledford – Larceny – Shoplifting



6/30 Brody Harkey – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell / Deliver / Manufacture

7/30 Bryan Sanchez – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault

8/30 Charnia Odom – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

9/30 Christina Nunley – Failure To Appear

10/30 Cory Wages – Motor Vehicle Larceny



11/30 Daniel Hearn – Injury To Personal Property

12/30 Daniel Pope – First Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

13/30 David LaFollette – Larceny

14/30 Erick Friday – Probation Violation

15/30 James Edenfield – First Degree Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With Child



16/30 Janice Sloane – Possession Of Meth – Second degree Trespassing – Larceny

17/30 Jeremy Cook – Assault On A Female

18/30 Jermarius Lipscomb – Motor Vehicle Larceny – Probation Violation

19/30 Joshua Watts – Probation Violation

20/30 Justus Grant – Possession Of Fire Arm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



21/30 Kevin Keever – Probation Violation

22/30 Kevin Smith – Failure To Appear In Court

23/30 Manish Patel – Failure To Appear In Court

24/30 Mark Wilson – Sex Offender – Parole Warrant – Failure To Appear In Court

25/30 Michelle Spiegel – Second Degree Trespassing



26/30 Shannon Bass – Failure To Appear In Court

27/30 Shelby Graham – Failure To Appear In Court

28/30 Tamijah Byers – Affray

29/30 Tyreesha Montgomery – Failure To Appear In Court

30/30 Vidol Crawford – Probation Violation





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 31st.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.