Gaston County Mugshots January 31st
Gaston County Mugshots
Alycia Foust – Affray
Benjie Nichols – Domestic Protection Order Violation
Brayn Todd – Failure To Appear In Court
Brittany Nicole Ledford – Larceny – Shoplifting
Brody Harkey – Possession Of Schedule III Controlled Substances – Possession Of Meth With Intent To Sell / Deliver / Manufacture
Bryan Sanchez – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault
Charnia Odom – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property
Christina Nunley – Failure To Appear
Cory Wages – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Daniel Hearn – Injury To Personal Property
Daniel Pope – First Degree Trespassing – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
David LaFollette – Larceny
Erick Friday – Probation Violation
James Edenfield – First Degree Sex Offense – Indecent Liberties With Child
Janice Sloane – Possession Of Meth – Second degree Trespassing – Larceny
Jeremy Cook – Assault On A Female
Jermarius Lipscomb – Motor Vehicle Larceny – Probation Violation
Joshua Watts – Probation Violation
Justus Grant – Possession Of Fire Arm By Felon – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Kevin Keever – Probation Violation
Kevin Smith – Failure To Appear In Court
Manish Patel – Failure To Appear In Court
Mark Wilson – Sex Offender – Parole Warrant – Failure To Appear In Court
Michelle Spiegel – Second Degree Trespassing
Shannon Bass – Failure To Appear In Court
Shelby Graham – Failure To Appear In Court
Tamijah Byers – Affray
Tyreesha Montgomery – Failure To Appear In Court
Vidol Crawford – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 31st.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.