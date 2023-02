Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 31st

1/51 mecklengburg-county-mugshots

2/51 Sean McDonnell – Driving While Impaired

3/51 Vincent Williams – Cruelty To Animals – Open Container Alcohol Viol – Possess Maru Paraphernalia

4/51 Deonte Truesdale – Communicating Threats

5/51 Serena Tinsley – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/51 Matthew Streat – Probation Violation – Out Of County

7/51 Jason Southard – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV

8/51 Deon Selby – Trespass – First Degree

9/51 Johnny Penny – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/51 Robtavis Parker – Assault On A Female



11/51 LaHamilton Parker – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

12/51 Yvonne McKinnis – Breaking Or Entering – Common Law Robbery

13/51 Larry Lock – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Speeding – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

14/51 Daisha Leggett – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

15/51 Matthew Kinlaw – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



16/51 Demontrey King – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Methamphetamine – Larc Merchant Emergency Door

17/51 Glynn Hubbard – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female

18/51 Deauntiquan Hoyle– Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

19/51 .jpeg

20/51 Lavar Heath – Felony Probation Violation – Possess Stolen Firearm – PWISD Marijuana – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possession Of Fireamr By Felon



21/51 Sarah Hand – Breaking Or Entering

22/51 Deonta Hampton – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Officer – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper

23/51 Eduardo Guevara-Diaz – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure

24/51 Emmanuel Guevara – DV Protective Order Violation

25/51 Miche Gibbs – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault



26/51 Leonard Garlins – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – PWISD Cocaine – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz – Possess Maru Paraphernalia – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

27/51 Jerry Francois – DV Protective Order Violation

28/51 Demont Forte – Assault By Stragulation – Felony Stalking – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

29/51 Alonzo Farrer – Discharge Firearm In City

30/51 Cameron Dantzler – No Operators License – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren



31/51 Tayari Cunningham – Second Degree Force Sex Off – Breaking Or Entering

32/51 Shardre Crews – C:S Poss MJ > 1:2 To 1 1:2 OZ

33/51 Marqwan Conley – Common Law Robbery

34/51 Jonathan Cole – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15

35/51 Michelle Burth – Identity Theft – Fictitious Information To Officer



36/51 Gabriel Burris – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV

37/51 Brenden Brunson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/51 Ty’Asia Brown – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

39/51 Angela Brown – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

40/51 Kedrick Brown – Poss Stolen Good:Prop – Obtain Property False Pretense



41/51 Laree Briddell – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer

42/51 Bobby Brady – Fugitive:Extradition

43/51 Nyjeeyah Blair – Larc From Merchant–Exit Door – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

44/51 Ji-Mel Blackwelder – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Probation Violation – Out Of County

45/51 Terrence Black – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – No Motorcycle Endorsement – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren



46/51 Louis Bennett – Burning Personal Property – First Degree Arson

47/51 Ebon Bell – Assault By Stragulation – Assault On A Female

48/51 Elizabeth Bayne – Governor’s Warrant

49/51 Edward Baldwin – Second Degree Trespass – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

50/51 Othelthous Artis – IV–D Non–Support Of Child – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Misdemeanor



51/51 Tina Alexander – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – C:S–SCH II – Possess – Other







































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 31st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.