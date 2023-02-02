Gaston County Mugshots February 1st
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Tressa Baucom – Fraud, Financial Card – Financial Identity Fraud – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ryan Phillips – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Possess, Prison:Jail
Roger Ray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Phillip Sanders – Habeas Corpus
Ohaji Montgomery – Break:Enter – Assault By Stragulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication – Probation Violation
Morgan Grigsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marcus Oxendine – Kidnapping, Children – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile
Madison Adler – Sch II, Possess – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie
Kimberly Nguyen – Possess Methamphetamine – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Joseph Hamilton – Disorderly Conduct
John Green – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jessica Henson – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Jessica Foreman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail
Jerry Black – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeffrey Wooten – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ernest Midget – Failure To Appear, Felony
Edward Snyder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
David Willcutt – Trespass, 1st Degree
David Scully – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dasmine Carroll – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess – Lighting, Drive Without 2 Headlamps
Darja McClain – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Daniel Wasp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Clifford Day – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Tickle – Probation Violation
Cameron Dantzler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brandon Pressley – Probation Violation
Barry Bailey – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter
Ashley Gibson – Probation Violation
Andrew Cornwell – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Akiem Meredith – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.