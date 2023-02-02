Gaston County Mugshots February 1st

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Tressa Baucom – Fraud, Financial Card – Financial Identity Fraud – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/31 Ryan Phillips – Extradition:Fugitive Other State – Possess, Prison:Jail

4/31 Roger Ray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/31 Phillip Sanders – Habeas Corpus



6/31 Ohaji Montgomery – Break:Enter – Assault By Stragulation – Assault, Female – Telephone, Interfere Emergency Communication – Probation Violation

7/31 Morgan Grigsby – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/31 Marcus Oxendine – Kidnapping, Children – Contributing Delinquency Of Juvenile

9/31 Madison Adler – Sch II, Possess – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie

10/31 Kimberly Nguyen – Possess Methamphetamine – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/31 Joseph Hamilton – Disorderly Conduct

12/31 John Green – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/31 Jessica Henson – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possess Marij Paraphernalia

14/31 Jessica Foreman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess, Prison:Jail

15/31 Jerry Black – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/31 Jeffrey Wooten – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/31 Ernest Midget – Failure To Appear, Felony

18/31 Edward Snyder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/31 David Willcutt – Trespass, 1st Degree

20/31 David Scully – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/31 Dasmine Carroll – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV – Possess Marij Paraphernalia – Sch VI, Possess – Lighting, Drive Without 2 Headlamps

22/31 Darja McClain – Trespass, 2nd Degree

23/31 Daniel Wasp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/31 Clifford Day – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/31 Christopher Tickle – Probation Violation



26/31 Cameron Dantzler – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/31 Brandon Pressley – Probation Violation

28/31 Barry Bailey – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter

29/31 Ashley Gibson – Probation Violation

30/31 Andrew Cornwell – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/31 Akiem Meredith – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.