Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 1st

1/59 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/59 Ahmad Cunningha – Larceny

3/59 Albert Henderson – Felony Larceny

4/59 Alicia Herriott – Simple Assault

5/59 Amaris Wise – Assault On A Female



6/59 Andew Haire – Second Degree Trespassing

7/59 Angel Johnson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

8/59 Angel Martinez – Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell/ Deliver – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

9/59 Anthony Mayes – Burning Personal Property – Assault By Strangualtion – Assault On A Female

10/59 Blake Perkins – Larceny By Employees – Felony Conspiracy



11/59 Bobby Jackson – Second Degree Trespass

12/59 Brandon Morrison – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth

13/59 Brianna Hicks – Laceny By Employee

14/59 Carey Harling – Larceny

15/59 Cherika Jordan – Possession Of Marijuana



16/59 Crystal Davis – Simple Assault

17/59 DAvis Taylor – Simple Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances –Possession Drug Paraphernalia

18/59 Derrick Williams – Possesion Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

19/59 Eddie Hudson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

20/59 Gage Holliman – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Assault On A Female



21/59 Gary Bell – Second Degree Trespass

22/59 Gilbert Wilson – Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft

23/59 Harmoni Morgan – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment – Simple Assault

24/59 Henry Marroquinn – Govenor’s Warrant

25/59 Iesha Wilhite – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Affray



26/59 Jacob Hughes – Driving While Impaired

27/59 Jamal Watson – Possesison Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On A Female

28/59 Jameka Mickerson – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault

29/59 Jeremiah Fincher – Contributing Deliquincy Of Juvenile

30/59 Joseph Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass



31/59 Joshua Martin – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

32/59 Juan Garcia – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration

33/59 Kevin Prince–Traylor – Flee / Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Discharges Firearm In City

34/59 Lanelle Fordham – Possession Of Controllws Substances – Driving While Impaired

35/59 Larry Myricks – Carrying Concealed Weapon



36/59 Latoya Wall – Felony Larceny – Habitual Larceny

37/59 Leonard Garlins – Probation Violation

38/59 Malike Jay – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Conccealed Weapon – Felony Possession Cocaine

39/59 Marcus Logan – Common Law Robbery – Larceny

40/59 Marvin Matamoros – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisitng Public Officer



41/59 Matthew Buckley – Driving While Impaired

42/59 Maurice Mccoy – Assault Serious Bodily Injury

43/59 Melvon Ellis – Second Degree Trespass

44/59 Micahel Mullis – Doemstic Violence Protection Order Violation

45/59 Michael Anderson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



46/59 Pavlo Khodas – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

47/59 Perquita Burgess – Simple Assault

48/59 Pierre Simms – Fugitive / Extradition In Other State

49/59 Rashad Blanchard – Traffciking Meth

50/59 Reginal Levison – Resisting Public Officer



51/59 Shellene Doherty – Break / Enter Terrorize – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault Injure

52/59 Shenna Holt – Fee: Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

53/59 Starria Askew – Probation Violation

54/59 Steven Mccoy – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

55/59 Tavashea Flowers – Possession Of Cocaine With intent To Sell / Deliver



56/59 Teiresias Metts – Larceny

57/59 Terrance Juliana – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

58/59 Thomas Jackson – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation

59/59 Xzavior Green – Possession firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.