Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Alice Withers – True Bill Of Indictment

3/31 Brandy Harris – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Traffick

4/31 Buzzy Conner – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple

5/31 Charles Pilkington – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag



6/31 Christopher Murray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation

7/31 David Habdas –Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

8/31 Dawn Reece – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/31 Freddy Haley – Probation Violation, Other County – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

10/31 James Rook – True Bill Of Indictment



11/31 Jaquis Smith – Probation Violation – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon, Conspire – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Probation Violation – Fraud, Financial Card – Theft, Financial Card

12/31 Jon Brewer – Probation Violation – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

13/31 Jordan Guffey – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/31 Kassy Nicholson – Sch VI, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling Place Cont Subst

15/31 Kenny Linfield – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired



16/31 Kimberly Rowland – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/31 Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree

18/31 Marek Satterwhite – Habeas Corpus

19/31 Melissa Poteat-Pitts – Sch II, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess, = 0.5oz – Possess Maij Paraphernalia

20/31 Monica Rozzelle – Sch VI, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



21/31 Richard Goble – Trespass, 2nd Degree

22/31 Russell Kistler – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

23/31 Sabrina Johnson – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/31 Shaun Burris – Habeas Corpus

25/31 Terrell Hager – Probation Violation



26/31 Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI

27/31 Timothy Smith – Heroin, Traffick – Manufacture Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine

28/31 Tracie Worley – Possess Methamphetamine

29/31 Tyler Murphy – DWI – Speed, Exxceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 MPH – Registration Plate: Card, Expired – Drive Left Of Center

30/31 William Sergio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



31/31 Zackary Lee – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwellling:Place Cont Subst – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.