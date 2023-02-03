Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd
-
1/31
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/31
Alice Withers – True Bill Of Indictment
-
3/31
Brandy Harris – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Traffick
-
4/31
Buzzy Conner – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple
-
5/31
Charles Pilkington – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
-
-
6/31
Christopher Murray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony – Probation Violation
-
7/31
David Habdas –Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
-
8/31
Dawn Reece – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/31
Freddy Haley – Probation Violation, Other County – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
-
10/31
James Rook – True Bill Of Indictment
-
-
11/31
Jaquis Smith – Probation Violation – Robbery, Dangerous Weapon, Conspire – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Probation Violation – Fraud, Financial Card – Theft, Financial Card
-
12/31
Jon Brewer – Probation Violation – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
-
13/31
Jordan Guffey – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
14/31
Kassy Nicholson – Sch VI, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling Place Cont Subst
-
15/31
Kenny Linfield – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
-
-
16/31
Kimberly Rowland – Possess, Prison:Jail – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
17/31
Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
18/31
Marek Satterwhite – Habeas Corpus
-
19/31
Melissa Poteat-Pitts – Sch II, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Marijuana, Possess, = 0.5oz – Possess Maij Paraphernalia
-
20/31
Monica Rozzelle – Sch VI, Possess – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
-
-
21/31
Richard Goble – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
22/31
Russell Kistler – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
23/31
Sabrina Johnson – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/31
Shaun Burris – Habeas Corpus
-
25/31
Terrell Hager – Probation Violation
-
-
26/31
Timothy Kirkpatrick – DWI
-
27/31
Timothy Smith – Heroin, Traffick – Manufacture Methamphetamine – Possess Methamphetamine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine
-
28/31
Tracie Worley – Possess Methamphetamine
-
29/31
Tyler Murphy – DWI – Speed, Exxceed Limit >15 Or Exceed 80 MPH – Registration Plate: Card, Expired – Drive Left Of Center
-
30/31
William Sergio – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/31
Zackary Lee – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwellling:Place Cont Subst – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.